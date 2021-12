DevOps is the combination of cultural philosophies, practices, and tools that increases an organization’s ability to deliver applications and services at high velocity. Speed and reliability are the two main objectives in a DevOps testing strategy. Automation testing is not always the go-to strategy when testing in Devops is sadly, untrue. Continuous testing is simply a ‘must’ in the development and deployment process to adhere to DevOps’ aim of quality-at-speed deliveries.