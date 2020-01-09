DevOps Shouldn't Be Hard!

About those GitHub Actions

So far we were able to set up a deployment and reporting servers, making a full way from pushing a new commit to updating the app in production. But what can we automate before pushing to master? What if we run a set of checks to make sure our app is behaving correctly before deploying it? That's where GitHub Actions will come handy.

GitHub Actions is a feature that allows you to run custom checks and, well, actions each time your remote git repository changes. Two major ways to use it is to run automated checks on our codebase or use it for continuous deployment. As we do all our CD work on our own server, we're most interested in the former. That is, we will leverage GitHub Actions to run tests and other checks to make sure our codebase is OK.

develop and master , and whether you deploy your code automatically for each push. I researched this for a while, and here's what made the most sense to me. For context, I'm talking about an individual or a small team working on a small- to mid-size project. There are several ways to manage your git workflow. I won't dive too much into it, but it boils down to whether you want to have feature branches, do you differentiate betweenand, and whether you deploy your code automatically for each push. I researched this for a while, and here's what made the most sense to me. For context, I'm talking about an individual or a small team working on a small- to mid-size project.

Here's my workflow of choice:

there are two branches: develop and master

and code is pushed to develop

each push triggers code checks, powered by GH Actions

assuming checks passed, new PR is created automatically

once PR is pushed to master , code is deployed

, code is deployed you get a notification on the check result

Setting Actions up

.github/workflows named nodejs.yml and commit it, and GitHub will automatically process it and show nodejs workflow under the Actions tab. We don't need to configure anything to get started. Create a file undernamedand commit it, and GitHub will automatically process it and showworkflow under thetab.

build , notify , and create PR . Our pipeline will consist of three jobs:, and

Build

Our build step will consist of 5 commands, running one after another.

npm audit : runs a security audit of dependencies

: runs a security audit of dependencies npm ci : makes a clean install of dependencies

: makes a clean install of dependencies npm run lint : lints your codebase (e.g. ESLint)

: lints your codebase (e.g. ESLint) npm run build : builds your app (e.g. Webpack)

: builds your app (e.g. Webpack) npm test : runs tests (e.g. Jest)

Of course, all the steps are optional. You can add your own checks as well.

Here's the full code of the build job:

build: runs-on: ubuntu-latest strategy: matrix: node-version: [8.x, 10. x, 12. x] steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v1 - name: Use Node.js ${{ matrix.node-version }} uses: actions/setup-node@v1 with: node-version: ${{ matrix.node-version }} - name: npm install, build, and test run: | npm audit npm ci npm run lint npm run build npm test

strategy.matrix allows us to test our app on multiple Node.js versions in parallel, which is handy. allows us to test our app on multiple Node.js versions in parallel, which is handy.

Notify

WEBHOOK_URL from repository secrets. Let's now send a webhook to our reporting server upon successful build. Note passingfrom repository secrets.

notify: needs: build runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Webhook uses: joelwmale/webhook-action@1.0.0 env: WEBHOOK_URL: ${{ secrets.WEBHOOK_URL }} data: "{'app': 'my app', 'success': true}"

Once GitHub executes build, it will trigger a webhook to the specified URL so we can catch it and show some message.

Additionally, you can sign your webhook requests with JWT or HMAC (for example, using this action ).

## Create a PR

GITHUB_ prefix are provided by GitHub itself, so we don't need to do anything extra here. Finally, let's send PR to master after a successful build. Secrets withprefix are provided by GitHub itself, so we don't need to do anything extra here.

master-pr: needs: build runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v1 - name: Create Pull Request uses: repo-sync/pull-request@v2.0.1 with: github_token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

The neat thing about this workflow is that you get an overview of all jobs for each PR.

Wrapping up

We made it! We managed to build an entire workflow of deploying an app.

Here's what we achieved.

Each time a new code is pushed:

The codebase is audited to make sure there are no security vulnerabilities Build tool ensuring there are no build-time errors Linter is run to make sure code formatted correctly Tests are run to make sure app behaves correctly PR is created We receive a notification

master : Each time PR is merged to

CD server updates the app CD server notifies reporting server We receive a notification

In other words, all of the boring stuff is done automatically with minimal input from our, developer's, side.

I hope you enjoyed the series! From there, you can continue adding automation to your build and deploy pipelines based on your app requirements.

