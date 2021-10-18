Search icon
DevOps Brings out the Best in Developers

DevOps Brings out the Best in Developers

DevOps was officially coined in 2009, but its principles have been generating buzz since at least 2006. DevOps has been lambasted for undermining time-tested practices rooted in the development processes. It was said that DevOps deprived developers deprived them of unnecessary additional pressure on developers. This also helps tech specialists to get away from old-school ways of doing everything manually, even if they are not particularly into automated testing.
image
newsletters Hacker Noon profile picture

@newsletters
newsletters

Official account for all of the HackerNoon newsletters. www.hackernoon.com/u/newsletters

