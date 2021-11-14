Devised for Design: Top FIGMA Plugins

Figma has been at the top of its game since its launch in 2016. The web-based collaborative tool stands out from its competitors and is well-loved by the design community for the level of accessibility and its ease of use. The additional benefit of plugins has sent our designers over the moon who are sometimes rather eager to design on it.

Plugins have become an integral part of any design tool for designers, it not only makes a designer's life easier but also accelerates the workflow in the visual design process. Our design team has worked with multiple tools and software over the years but swear by Figma.

Figma has been at the top of its game since its launch in 2016. The web-based collaborative tool stands out from its competitors and is well-loved by the design community for the level of accessibility and its ease of use. The additional benefit of plugins has sent our designers over the moon who are sometimes rather eager to design on it.

Plugins have become an integral part of any design tool for designers, it not only makes a designer’s life easier but also accelerates the workflow in the visual design process. Our design team has worked with multiple tools and software over the years but swear by Figma.

Here is the list of free plugins used by our design team:

1. Blush - Illustration

2. Content Reel - Library

3. Iconify - Icons

It has more than 60 icon sets like Material Design, Carbon Design, Feather Icons, etc. containing over 50,000 icons. We can select the icon from the collection and drag & drop it to the Figma file.

4. Find and replace - Productivity

5. Frame Status - Productivity

6. Mobile Upload - Productivity

How to use: Open Plugin > Scan QR Code from your phone/ tablet > upload from phone gallery

7. Smooth Shadow - Design

8. Nisa Text Splitter - Productivity

9. Spell Inspector - Productivity

10. Lottie Files- Animation

11. Web Gradients - Colour

12. Stark - Accessibility

There is no right software, tool or plugin, it’s a matter of personal choice. Our team have tried and tested different softwares to figure out what works best before switching to Figma. As technology and the design community progress, the tools that help us move forward also advance. Our team cannot wait to see what the future holds and is eager to try and geek out over new plugins, tools, and updates.

