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Designing a Real-Time AI Voice Agent With RAG, SIP Integration, and Compliance Guardrails
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April 12th, 2026
byHaricharan Kumar@harisureshkumar
Data Engineer with 14 years of experience across traditional data warehouse, big data, analytics, Data Science and GenAI
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Principal Data Engineer @eHealth Inc
Data Engineer with 14 years of experience across traditional data warehouse, big data, analytics, Data Science and GenAI
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