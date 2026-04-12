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Designing a Real-Time AI Voice Agent With RAG, SIP Integration, and Compliance Guardrails

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byHaricharan Kumar@harisureshkumar

Data Engineer with 14 years of experience across traditional data warehouse, big data, analytics, Data Science and GenAI

April 12th, 2026
featured image - Designing a Real-Time AI Voice Agent With RAG, SIP Integration, and Compliance Guardrails
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Haricharan Kumar
    byHaricharan Kumar@harisureshkumar

    Data Engineer with 14 years of experience across traditional data warehouse, big data, analytics, Data Science and GenAI

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Haricharan Kumar HackerNoon profile picture
Haricharan Kumar@harisureshkumar

Principal Data Engineer @eHealth Inc

Data Engineer with 14 years of experience across traditional data warehouse, big data, analytics, Data Science and GenAI

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TOPICS

machine-learning#ai-voice-agents#call-center-automation#ivr-replacement-ai#rag#sip-telephony-integration#rag-voice-systems#customer-service-ai#speech-to-text-pipelines

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