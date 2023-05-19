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Designing a Pipeline for Ethereum DeFi Token Analysis

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byAlina Arsamakova@krieker

Software Engineer

May 19th, 2023
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web3#crypto#onchain-data#ethereum-blockchain#analysis#data-pipeline#blockchain-technology#web3#crypto-top-story

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