Authors: (1) Rafael Rafailo, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier; (2) Archit Sharma, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier; (3) Eric Mitchel, Stanford University and Equal contribution; more junior authors listed earlier; (4) Stefano Ermon, CZ Biohub; (5) Christopher D. Manning, Stanford University; (6) Chelsea Finn, Stanford University.

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2 Related Work

3 Preliminaries

4 Direct Preference Optimization

5 Theoretical Analysis of DPO

6 Experiments

7 Discussion, Acknowledgements, and References

A Mathematical Derivations

A.1 Deriving the Optimum of the KL-Constrained Reward Maximization Objective

A.2 Deriving the DPO Objective Under the Bradley-Terry Model

A.3 Deriving the DPO Objective Under the Plackett-Luce Model

A.4 Deriving the Gradient of the DPO Objective and A.5 Proof of Lemma 1 and 2

A.6 Proof of Theorem 1





B DPO Implementation Details and Hyperparameters





C Further Details on the Experimental Set-Up and C.1 IMDb Sentiment Experiment and Baseline Details

C.2 GPT-4 prompts for computing summarization and dialogue win rates

C.3 Unlikelihood baseline





D Additional Empirical Results

D.1 Performance of Best of N baseline for Various N and D.2 Sample Responses and GPT-4 Judgments

D.3 Human study details

A.4 Deriving the Gradient of the DPO Objective

In this section we derive the gradient of the DPO objective:









We can rewrite the RHS of Equation 21 as









Using the properties of sigmoid function σ ′ (x) = σ(x)(1 − σ(x)) and σ(−x) = 1 − σ(x), we obtain the final gradient





A.5 Proof of Lemma 1 and 2

In this section, we will prove the two lemmas from Section 5.





Lemma 1 Restated. Under the Plackett-Luce preference framework, and in particular the Bradley-Terry framework, two reward functions from the same equivalence class induce the same preference distribution.









which completes the proof.





Lemma 2 Restated. Two reward functions from the same equivalence class induce the same optimal policy under the constrained RL problem.









which completes the proof.





