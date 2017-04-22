Site Color
As more and more Node.js projects are being coded, deploying a nodejs app just got easier. I would guide you through on how one can deploy a node.js app in minutes using Heroku.
Heroku is a cloud platform that lets companies/individuals build, deliver, monitor, and scale applications. It is often regarded as the fastest way to go from an idea to URL bypassing all those infrastructure headaches (i.e, one doesn’t has to worry about infrastructure; just focus on the application).
Heroku offers Platform as a Service [PaaS] type of cloud computing, the delivery of computing services : servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and more over the Internet (“the cloud”).
Operating at the layer above raw computing hardware, whether physical or virtual, Platform as a Service [PaaS] provides a method for programming languages to interact with services like databases, web servers, and file storage, without having to deal with lower level requirements like how much space a database needs, whether the data must be protected by making a copy between 3 servers, or distributing the workload across servers that can be spread throughout the world. Typically, applications must be written for a specific PaaS offering to take full advantage of the service, and most platforms only support a limited set of programming languages.
There is no doubt that Heroku takes away all the pain of installing softwares, configuring servers, maintaining, and monitoring the software — it takes care of most of the configurations. Other services could easily be added as add-ons.
Here are some prerequisites you need to have before deploying :
Let’s get down to it!
heroku login. This will prompt for your credential.
echo ‘web: ./node_modules/.bin/forever -m 5 server.js’ >ProcfileA Procfile is not necessary to deploy apps written in most languages supported by Heroku. The platform automatically detects the language, and creates a default web process type to boot the application server.
web: ./node_modules/.bin/forever -m 5 server.js, I am using Node.js' forever module to start my server named server.js
heroku create appName
git add .
git commit -m “Added a Procfile.”
git push heroku master
heroku logs to see logs.
Visit this link for a list of add-ons on heroku.
Feel free to ping me on Twitter, and checkout my experiences at www.srijanagarwal.me.
