Dependencies, Entity Classes, and Configuration for Jinq to Create Database Queries in Java

@ yaf Fedor Yaremenko 9+ years Java developer

Jinq is a library that provides support for database queries in Java. It is inspired by .NET’s LINQ. A developer can use Java Stream API, standard functions (e.g.

String#contains

Math#abs

List<Book> books = jinqDataProvider.streamAll(entityManager, Book.class) .where(book -> book.getPages() > 50 && book.isPublished()).toList();

), and relational, arithmetic and logical operators (e.g. ==, <, +, /, &&, ==) for filtering data.

In this example, the

Book

Dependencies

is not a generated metamodel but a JPA entity class. It looks like magic. Under the hood, Jinq uses lambda serialization and bytecode analysis. Let's start looking at Jinq with a Spring Boot example.

Add the following dependencies in the build.gradle file:

implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-data-jpa' implementation 'org.jinq:jinq-jpa:1.8.32'

Entity classes

Consider the example with two tables in the database:

books

authors

@Entity (name = "books" ) public class Book { @Id @GeneratedValue (strategy = GenerationType.IDENTITY) private Long id; private String title; private boolean published; private Integer pages; @ManyToOne @JoinColumn (name = "author_id" ) private Author author; // getters and setters }

@Entity (name = "authors" ) public class Author { @Id @GeneratedValue (strategy = GenerationType.IDENTITY) private Long id; private String firstName; private String lastName; @OneToMany (mappedBy = "author" , cascade = CascadeType.ALL, orphanRemoval = true ) @OrderBy ( "id" ) private final Set<Book> books = new LinkedHashSet<>(); // getters and setters }

Configuration and Helper

and. Add the entity classes:

We need to create a

JinqJPAStreamProvider

@Configuration public class JinqProviderConfiguration { @Bean JinqJPAStreamProvider jinqDataProvider (EntityManagerFactory emf) { return new JinqJPAStreamProvider(emf); } }

bean for using Jinq.

We need to use the

JinqJPAStreamProvider#streamAll

@Component public class JinqHelper { @PersistenceContext private EntityManager entityManager; private final JinqJPAStreamProvider jinqDataProvider; public JinqHelper (JinqJPAStreamProvider jinqDataProvider) { this .jinqDataProvider = jinqDataProvider; } public <T> JPAJinqStream<T> stream (Class<T> clazz) { return jinqDataProvider.streamAll(entityManager, clazz); } }

method for creating streams. Let's add a helper class.

Now we are ready to query the database.

Query Examples

We can use the

count

long authorsCount = jinqHelper.stream(Author.class).count();

method to get the number of all authors.

Let's retrieve all published books that have more than 50 pages.

List<Book> books = jinqHelper.stream(Book.class).where(book -> book.getPages() > 50 && book.isPublished()).toList();

If we want to read-only specific columns, we can use the

select

Pair

Tuple3

Tuple8

org.jinq.tuples

List<Pair<String, String>> allAuthors = jinqHelper.stream(Author.class) .where(author -> author.getFirstName().equals( "Simon" )) .select(author -> new Pair<>(author.getFirstName(), author.getLastName())) .toList(); for (Pair<String, String> author : allAuthors) { String firstName = author.getOne(); String lastName = author.getTwo(); // ... }

method and theor, ...,classes in thepackage.

Jinq provides aggregation methods.

Double avgPages = jinqHelper.stream(Book.class).avg(Book::getPages);

We can use the

joinList

Pair

List<Pair<Author, Book>> joinedList = jinqHelper.stream(Author.class) .where(author -> author.getFirstName().equals( "Simon" )) .joinList(Author::getBooks) .where(pair -> pair.getTwo().isPublished()) .toList();

Advanced Features

method to perform join-queries. We also use theclass in the following example

Jinq also provides support for grouping, sorting, different types of joins, subqueries, registering your own functions, and other useful features.

Conclusion

Jinq provides a convenient and natural way to build type-safe database queries. It is easier to use than JPA 1 Criteria API and does not require code generation as Query DSL or JPA 2 metamodel.

Tags