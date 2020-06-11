Delivering Static Web Content on Heroku [A How-To Guide]

I run Dev Spotlight - we write tech content for tech companies.
Application
amhs-angular
to house the Angular client code.
amhs-angular
heroku create amhs-angular
Heroku project as a remote in the git repository for the AMHS Angular client using the following command:
amhs-angular
heroku git:remote -a amhs-angular
set git remote heroku to https://git.heroku.com/amhs-angular.git
$git remote -v
command
ng build --prod
folder into the main file screen in AWS
/dist
$ npm install express --save
n to
package.jso
and also included a
"start": "node server.js"
"postinstall":
to perform the Angular build.
"ng build --output-path dist"
after it was updated:
package.json
"scripts": {
"ng": "ng",
"start": "node server.js",
"build": "ng build --prod",
"test": "ng test",
"lint": "ng lint",
"e2e": "ng e2e",
"postinstall": "ng build --output-path dist"
},
attribute, at the same level as
"engines"
to the
"scripts"
:
package.json
},
"engines": {
"node": "11.15.0",
"npm": "6.7.0"
}
file (referenced above) needed to be created. The contents are listed below:
server.js
const express = require('express');
const path = require('path');
const app = express();
app.use(express.static('./dist'));
app.get('/*', function(req,res) {
res.sendFile(path.join(__dirname,'/dist/index.html'));
});
app.listen(process.env.PORT || 8080);
Angular file to reference the correct call-back URL and the API created in the "Destination Heroku" article:
environment.prod.ts
api: 'https://amhs.herokuapp.com',
redirectUrl: 'https://amhs-angular.herokuapp.com/implicit/callback'
folder, calling the
/dist
file when the https://amhs-angular.herokuapp.com URL is called.
/dist/index.html
project, the code was deployed to Heroku using the following command:
amhs-angular
git push heroku
git push heroku