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Delegation Is the Real Prompt Engineering: How to Get Better Results From AI

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byElay Romanov@ilyshka

Entrepreneur. Machine learning enthusiast

February 13th, 2026
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Elay Romanov@ilyshka

Entrepreneur. Machine learning enthusiast

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machine-learning#ai#prompt-engineering#micromanaging-ai#how-to-talk-to-ai#ai-as-a-coworker#ai-task-briefing#ai-delegation-mindset#business-use-cases-for-ai

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