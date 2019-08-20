Defining Crypto-Moment of the Year : Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies

UPDATE

WINNER -🥇Facebook Announces Libra

2ND PLACE - 🥈Binance gets Hacked

3 RD PLACE-🥉Crypto-Exchanges start conducting 10+ IEOs daily







The world’s most independent tech publication, Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, has partnered with Stream to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year’s tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th!

What was the biggest piece of crypto-news this year that made you think that this will be the most definitive moment for cryptocurrencies this year.



Facebook Announces Libra

Binance gets Hacked

CCN blames Google and has a shutdown scare





Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon's #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019.















