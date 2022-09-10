Search icon
    Decoding Brand Entropy by@devoflagos

    Decoding Brand Entropy

    Einstein Nnamah HackerNoon profile picture

    @devoflagos
    Einstein Nnamah

    On a mission to build compelling Brands

    The word entropy has many definitions. In general: Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness of a system.


    Now take a moment to think about what the word brand means.


    Marty Neumeier, author of The Brand Gap defined:


    “A brand is a person’s gut feeling about a product, service or company. You can’t control the process, but you can influence it.”


    This brings the understanding that


    Branding is not what you say it is, it’s what they say it is.


    What is Brand Entropy

    Scott Lerman author of Building a Better Brand Defined:


    “Brand Entropy as the decay of order into chaos — a decent into random acts of branding”


    We all know that as a company grows the number of employees, leaders tend to have their own Keen understanding of the core purpose of how they see the brand and operations of the company.


    This causes inconsistency in brand guidelines which are loopholes that competitors can exploit. This is the reason why a brand should “never let go of its values” these are key things a customer look at when considering your brand.


    So how can I focus and direct the team’s time and resources to moving the business forward:


    1. Return to the company's original founding ideas.

    2. Make sure the team is aligned with your organization's values and clearly understands the solution you provide for your users.

    3. You should also consider the shift in changes e.g market size, acquisitions, etc. These factors cause changes that can reflect positively or negatively on a brand. you should be able to identify these changes and position your brand to scale these changes.


    You can connect with me on LinkedIn or Twitter

    Also published here.

