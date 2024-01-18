Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Declarative Engineering: Using Terraform to Code Your Data Pipelinesby@andreitserakhau

    Declarative Engineering: Using Terraform to Code Your Data Pipelines

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    A small modern data stack that ETLs data from a PostgreSQL database into a ClickHouse database.
    featured image - Declarative Engineering: Using Terraform to Code Your Data Pipelines
    programming #clickhouse #terraform #postgresql
    Andrei Tserakhau HackerNoon profile picture

    @andreitserakhau

    Andrei Tserakhau

    Engineer with over 10 years of experience in IT. Tech Lead @DoubleCloud.

    Receive Stories from @andreitserakhau

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Advancing Data Quality: Exploring Data Contracts with Lyft
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by bmarquie #data-quality
    Article Thumbnail
    Python: Setting Data Types When Using 'to_sql'
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by luca1iu #python
    Article Thumbnail
    Saving Dataframes into Oracle Database with Python
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by luca1iu #python
    Article Thumbnail
    Parsing Terraform for Forms: Transforming Variable Types into JSON Schema for Frontend Apps
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by melvinkcx2 #terraform
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!