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Decision Engines in Production: JSON Logic, Rules Engines, and When to Scale

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byAyodeji Erinfolami@erindeji

Software Engineer

February 15th, 2026
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Ayodeji Erinfolami@erindeji

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TOPICS

programming#json-logic-vs-rules-engine#auditable-fintech-workflows#healthcare-decision-automation#business-rules-versioning#decision-engine-spectrum#human-readable-logic-systems#ai-decision-framework#decision-engines-in-production

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