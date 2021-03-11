Decentralized Voting System for the Blockchain Community

@ freetonhouse Free TON Innovative, ultrafast, free blockchain platform

RSquad Blockchain Lab is an international company that has been engaged in web and blockchain development for 5 years. RSquad team members have been actively involved in the development of the Free TON platform since its launch in May 2020 and have partnered with TON Labs.

In January 2021, the Free TON contest “DGO SMV Smart Contract System” was held, in which representatives of the RSquad team took first place. The jury rated their work at 9.57 points out of 10 possible.

SMV (Soft majority voiting) is a time-limited voting process in which a proposal is accepted when there are more “For” votes than “Against” votes. The lower limit for making a decision if no one voted “Against” is 10% of the total number of voters who voted “For”. In the case where 100% of the voters voted, the proposal is accepted with a simple majority — 50%+1. If we connect these two points on the graph, we get the SMV voting threshold line.

Pavel Prigolovko, co-founder of TON Labs, noted that this is the most important contest for the development of Free TON Governance.

Winners of the contest “DGO SMV Smart Contract System” Roman Nguyen and Roman Romanov - partners of RSquad Blockchain Lab spoke about their team, winning the contest and working at Free TON.

About Participation In The Free TON Project

RSquad team members said that from the very beginning they watched the Durov brothers project to create the Telegram blockchain. They were intimately familiar with many developers of the TON project ecosystem. After the closure of the project and the launch of Free TON, RSquad employees decided to support the new platform.

The RSquad team brings together 20 developers who are involved in various projects. About 5 people are involved in the Free TON project.

In particular, the team is developing a specification for Soft Majority Voting — SMV.

Here is how the developer Roman Nguyen tells about the beginning of cooperation: “At some point, we received an invitation from Mitja Goroshevsky to work in a closed group on a voluntary basis on the design and idea of the Governance system as a technology partner. We had to prototype ideas. At that time, no one understood how the idea of Governance would be visualized. Our task was to set the framework. We have developed a visual prototype of what the Governance system will look like. And already at this stage, we realized that we would get involved in development contests. We already knew which direction to work in. From this project group, DGO (Decentralized Governance Organization) Sub Governance was born"

About The Contest And The Victory

The goal of the contest was to develop the Soft Majority Voting smart contract system, which would include support for voting using TON Crystal tokens, as well as any other TIP-3 (standart of Free TON) tokens and DePool Stakes, while meeting a large list of requirements.

The author of the contest proposal, the technical director of TON Labs, Mitja Goroshevsky, set the bar high by offering to work with the bearing elements of the Free TON architecture.

Four entries took part in the contest. But in fact, only two bids had to compete — from TON Labs and from RSquad Blockchain Lab.

Roman Nguyen: "We did not communicate with those developers from TON Labs who wrote the contest work. But it would be difficult for us to develop a system without the support and advice from TON Labs, especially without the help on the conceptual architecture of the system from Mitja Goroshevsky. TON Labs in general is very supportive of the developers from the community, colleagues are always open to consultations and help a lot.”

Work on the project required 3 people to be fully employed for a month and a half. According to the terms of the contest, the team had to conduct field tests of the system elements.

In the contest work, the RSquad Blockchain Lab team relied on their many months of development based on native Free TON smart contracts. Their work most closely matched the terms of the contest, it offered solutions that significantly expanded the functionality required by the contest, and the number of implemented functions turned out to be higher than that of competitors.

About The Concept Of The Contest Work

RSquad Blockchain Lab presented the concept of the system, consistently describing the work of each of the interacting groups.

Roman Nguyen explained: “The proposed smart contract system for Soft Majority Voting aims to ensure that everyone can create a proposal and everyone can vote “For” or “Against”. This system allows you to vote with your money. If you have 1000 tokens and I have 100, then you have 900 more votes than I do. You transfer them to an additional voting wallet and at the time of voting they will be reserved, but after the end of the procedure they can be withdrawn. The user does not risk anything."

This is one of three suggested voting methods. The second is voting through DePools. The third is voting with alternative tokens in autonomous groups.

Groups is another element that fits into the concept of the voting system.

The developers noted that the concept offers a solution to one of the most pressing problems of Sub Governance — it is not possible to exclude someone from the jury or change the composition of the selected group.

Roman Romanov gave the following example: "Imagine that you want to apply for the DGO Sub Governance initials. You need to talk to someone and initiate discussion. And here everything will be simple. You create a new SMV proposal, the type of which is "join the group", and the members of this group vote. In addition, in a private vote, not in a public one, each member can have one vote, or as many as they like. This is a configurable story, it is unique in each contest and is selected upon creation. At the same time, the process is fully automated."

About the Free TON Project

RSquad believe that the Free TON platform is uniquely placed in the global blockchain infrastructure. In their opinion, Free TON is not just another blockchain, it is a technologically advanced base. This is the tool that should make a revolution in the evolution of society. And although it has already been invented, it has yet to be used for its intended purpose.

Roman Nguyen: "We are participating in the creation of an ecosystem that has not yet existed."

Roman Romanov: "The first thought is that if I made my own blockchain, everything would be arranged this way.”

Tags