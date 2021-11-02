Decentralized Uber: Here's How I Built It With Status.im, Waku, and Vue.js

1,761 reads

“Instead of putting the taxi driver out of a job, blockchain puts Uber out of a job and lets the taxi drivers work with the customer directly.” When I first time read the above quote from Vitalik Buterin, I started to think about how to implement a decentralized Uber-like car-sharing application. Blockchain is expensive and not invented for storing temporary data like car positions. The answer is that not blockchain is the answer. We have to go deeper. In this tutorial, we will build a decentralized Uber-like car-sharing application using Status.im Waku and Vue.js