The "Decentralization of Journalism" concept proposes a transformative shift in the media landscape by integrating Intention Alliance's technology on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). This system enables journalists to monetize their content directly through audience engagement using Bitcoin. Key figures like Mario Nawfal and Elon Musk play pivotal roles in advocating and facilitating this change, which aims to empower journalists with financial independence and editorial integrity. This model envisions a future where journalism is sustainably funded by the public, ensuring transparency and quality in reporting.