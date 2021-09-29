Decentral Games and Amnesia Ibiza Partner to Stage a Mind-Blowing Metaverse DJ Event

DJ Benny Benassi, Paul van Dyk and Luciano share the stage at Decentral Games’ SuperClub, the world’s first immersive 3D metaverse experience of its kind on the blockchain. Benassi says the platform is “a new, pioneering way to bring music to people” The event will be held on October 9th, 2021, with Amnesia Ibiza, a four-time Best Global Club winner, in partnership with the play-to-earn gaming and entertainment powerhouse.