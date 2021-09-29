Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Decentral Games and Amnesia Ibiza Partner to Stage a Mind-Blowing Metaverse DJ Event  by@swedeyburr

Decentral Games and Amnesia Ibiza Partner to Stage a Mind-Blowing Metaverse DJ Event

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
DJ Benny Benassi, Paul van Dyk and Luciano share the stage at Decentral Games’ SuperClub, the world’s first immersive 3D metaverse experience of its kind on the blockchain. Benassi says the platform is “a new, pioneering way to bring music to people” The event will be held on October 9th, 2021, with Amnesia Ibiza, a four-time Best Global Club winner, in partnership with the play-to-earn gaming and entertainment powerhouse.
image
Burr Media Hacker Noon profile picture

@swedeyburr
Burr Media

Journalist, writer and media expert

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Decentral Games and Polygon Partner to Advance Play-to-Earn Metaverse Games by @swedeyburr
#polygon
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum

Tags

#metaverse#music#blockchain#amnesia#dj#decentral-games#gaming-metaverse#metaverse-gaming
Join Hacker Noon loading