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Debunking Classical Pseudo-Paradoxes of Logic

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byKokhan Serhii@kokhanserhii

Serhii G. Kokhan. System analyst, psychologist, educator, publicist, researcher.

April 11th, 2026
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Kokhan Serhii@kokhanserhii

Serhii G. Kokhan. System analyst, psychologist, educator, publicist, researcher.

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TOPICS

society#liar's-paradox#logic-paradoxes#russell-paradox#what-is-a-proposition-in-logic#tarski-truth-theory#set-theory-paradox#philosophy-of-logic#hackernoon-top-story

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