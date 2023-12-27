Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Company Mentioned

Solar Camera.—David A. Woodward, Baltimore, Md. Letters Patent No. 16,700, dated February 24, 1857; reissue No. 2,311, dated July 10, 1866. Filed February 23, 1871. City Subscribers.—The Scientific American will be delivered in every part of the city at $3.50 a year. Single copies for sale at the News-stands in this city, Brooklyn, Jersey City, and Williamsburgh, and by most of the News Dealers in the United States. Receipts—When money is paid at the office for subscriptions, a receipt for it will be given; but when subscribers remit their money by mail, they may consider the arrival of the first paper a bona-fide acknowledgment of their funds.