Data Security In Crisis: Means And Measures That Will Help to Protect Your Business

Whenever the world is spanned by a crisis situation — especially the one accompanied by a vast number of losses and casualties, people tend to focus on the current issue at the cost of putting everything else on the back burner. Take a look at the current state of affairs: given the numerous outbreaks of data loss and cybercrime recorded around the world, it can be conducted that a huge number of businesses and enterprises are proven to be completely unprepared to protect their crucial data in emergency situations — which implies significant losses for them now.

A bit of statistics: according to the Official Cybercrime Report published by Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime will cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021. Add a crisis to it — like natural disasters or virus pandemic — and the existing rate of hacking attacks (one per 39 seconds as it was stated in Maryland's University study ) immediately goes up, meaning we may end up with numbers much bigger than those trillions. But let's go in order.

Learning from Mistakes

Since the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity agencies have been reporting significant increases in hacking attacks, malware propagation, numerous sophisticated phishing and fraudulent campaigns. The reason is obvious: cybercriminals exploit the prevailing state of commotion, using well-known schemes... that many companies yet haven’t been prepared to.

Why is that happening? The ubiquitous lockdowns imposed to hinder the spread of the virus forced companies across the globe to switch to remote work shifts. With everyone working from home now, gigabytes of sensitive company information is shared between millions of home computers and networks on a daily basis, meaning it's being constantly exposed to plenty of risks, most of which are associated with the lack of proper protection of the transferred data. Add an impressive amount of employees being poorly informed on the issue of data security — and that’s how crucial business information becomes exposed to the multitude of risks.

The good part lies in the fact your vital business data can survive throughout the crisis safely and soundly. So let's go through 5 simple, yet the most effective practices.

For Employers

1. Think Ahead

If any of those home computers become damaged or if there is a data breach in the RAID trays back in the company's basement, what can be done? Without a doubt, all of the measures named below crucially reduce the likelihood that your company’s information will be in jeopardy; but the list of reasons leading to data loss is nearly countless, so you cannot foresee and prevent each of them.

In case of a data loss occurring, a week or month of downtime may dramatically lessen the budget of your company… or even the chance of it recovering afterwards. Finding a credible data recovery company in good time is thus a must: in emergency cases, you won't have to waste precious time on looking through the options, or overpay for urgency.

Our invariable choice remains with the Salvagedata recovery team ! More than ten years of practice in the field of data retrieving, proprietary software and 96% of successfully solved cases together is the reason Salvagedata has the trust of private users, government agencies, and companies across the globe! Finally, the company provides recovery services for all-complexity cases of data loss, including those other recovery labs claimed to be unrestorable.

Want to know more? Don’t hesitate to contact the team for a free consultation, and let the professionals do the rest!

2. Educate Your Staff

"Cybercriminals thrive on chaos, whether it’s real or perceived," said Robert Herjavec, Founder and CEO at Herjavec Group. Our fear becomes their business opportunity: maltruders keep earning money with blatant profiteering, using the virus agenda in their phishing emails to make people fall for the bait easier; unfortunately, that works.

So, forewarned is forearmed. Make sure your employees are well-aware of the risks related to clicking on suspicious links and phishing tricks those will most likely lead to: provide them with data & network security training focused on the home office threats, and inform about what they should be paying attention to as they’re surfing the web.

3. Practice Good Cyber Hygiene

Outdated plugins, software, and antiviruses are one of the most common ways hackers can gain access to data stored on your computer. Internet router, company-issued laptop or smartphone, any other work-related devices must be kept up to date, especially as to their anti-virus protection.

In addition to that, protect your work accounts by enabling two-factor authentication wherever such option is available. Remember that, unlike to two-factor authentication that implies a person having something they possess (like their smartphone) and something they know (a number, code, secure word etc), just a password can be easily hacked.

4. Only Secure Connections

Make sure your workers understand the risks associated with using Bluetooth in a public place as it is an easy way for maltruders to connect to one's device — and even get access to the data without being noticed.

Same goes for WiFi networks: ask your employees to only work on internet connections that are secure and password-protected. Also, no matter how obvious it sounds, it is important to be diligent when hitting that "Connect" button: by mimicking the name of a secure network in order to trick a user, a malicious actor can get control over everything they do on the internet.

5. Encrypt All Sensitive Data

And the last but not the least: encryption of your company's sensitive data ensures it cannot be exploited or used in the event unauthorised personnel gain access to it. Therefore, as a business owner, you must understand where the most valuable information is stored — on your own servers, in a public cloud, or a hybrid environment — and always use encryption to protect all the vital files.



Tags