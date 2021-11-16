‘Data Science Is Not a Math Skill but a Life Skill’: Noonies Nominee Kirk Borne

1,090 reads

Kirk Borne is the Chief Science Officer at AI startup DataPrime. He is also the founder and sole owner of Data Leadership Group LLC. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for Data Science Influencer of the Year. Borne believes edge intelligence (that’s edge computing with AI) is the most exciting technology of the present age. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on these topics and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. I believe that data science is not a math skill, but a life skill.