Data Privacy is Becoming More Important for Users in 2022

new story 0 On-demand Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR) enables developers and content editors to use static-generation on a per-page basis, without needing to rebuild the entire site. With ISR, you can retain the benefits of static while scaling to millions of pages. Next.js 12.1 (released today) has introduced on-demand ISR which gives developers the flexibility to manually purge the Next.js cache for a page on-Demand. ISR is already great and is used by many companies to drastically improve their bulid times while retaining incredible performance.

Data privacy seems like an ongoing problem in the modern digital environment, which is almost always open to the public. As consumers, it is logical that we continue to reassess how we think about data privacy as social media platforms, advertising platforms, and internet monitoring technologies continue to acquire and enhance our personal data.

As more time has passed, a greater emphasis has been placed on maintaining the confidentiality of personally identifiable information.

However, the value of our data is always being weighed against the need to protect our privacy. As a result, we are seeing a transition from indifference to activism. At this time, we are striving to influence the most recent trends in how businesses protect and keep our data.

Because there is an increasing need for data privacy, the amount of time that businesses have to react to concerns about privacy and demands for data is becoming shorter.

Therefore, the promptness with which a company responds to a consumer's request for privacy is very important for both the company's bottom line and its reputation in the marketplace.

For this reason, many different firms are turning to technology to assist them in fulfilling customer demands in a more timely manner. In order to quickly fulfill the needs of their consumers, a growing number of companies and organizations are turning to privacy-focused platforms.

First-Party and Zero-Party Data﻿

Advertisers are starting to recognize the significance of first-party and zero-party data, and as a result, they are beginning to prioritize it over cookies from third parties.

Any user data that is submitted directly by the user is considered to be "first-party data." It is thought to be more dependable than data obtained from second and third parties, which often go through several intermediaries before being sent to the advertiser.

The term "zero party data" refers to the personally identifiable information that a consumer voluntarily and/or purposefully provides to a business.

As a result of the increasing value of first-party data, marketers are showing an increased interest in the possibility of investing in direct relationships with companies and brands.

Two significant shifts are being addressed by the recent initiative to improve data quality and fortify commercial relationships. The first is the establishment of user relationships based on permission.

Advertisers are looking for first-party data that has been given their approval. The second modification is a more individualized and considerate approach to the brand experience.

Advertisers and companies may personalize a user's experience by directly catering to their preferences when they have access to the user's first-party data. This means tailored advertisements, articles suggested to you, and more.

Protecting private information and collecting personally identifiable data have recently come face to face with one another.

However, it is abundantly evident that the privacy environment will most certainly take on a very different appearance in the years to come due to the proliferation of legislation, awareness, and dialogues defining the fundamental nature of data and its ownership.

Unplugged launches its mobile App Suite to help users restore their privacy

Regardless of the conclusion, every person should have the freedom to own their data, the ability to move it, and the ability to monetize it since these trends will continue to influence the future.

From technology companies to government bodies, the reports involving millions of people having their private data misused for monetization or surveillance unveil the bleak undercurrent of tech-engrossed society.

Though 2022 may be the year that such bodies start to face the consequences for invasive actions– regulations and justice are not keeping up. As consumer worries regarding privacy and security continue to climb, average people are left with minimal options to communicate digitally outside the Big Tech monopoly.

Unplugged has designed a tiered approach that includes the protection of hardware, software, and network layers in mobile technology. The first phase of the App Suite offers certain software and network-level protections, including the following:

UP Messenger

An instant messaging platform empowering users to keep their daily communications secured from outside interception with maximal encryption. Through its mobile and browser-based platforms, UP Messenger’s end-to-end protection fosters connection through high-fidelity security, preserving privacy at all points of communication. The Messenger additionally enables seamless multi-participant correspondence through video calls, voice calls, and screen-sharing capabilities.

UP VPN

A protected network allowing users to fortify their internet browsing around the world through a private, encrypted connection. The VPN disguises mobile internet traffic, preventing third parties from tracking and analyzing user data.

UP Antivirus

A mobile software designed to detect and remove viruses and malware that users may encounter while browsing or downloading online content. The mobile antivirus blocks malicious files from hijacking, controlling, and exploiting user data through refined security technology.

UP Store

A mobile application platform allowing users to download third-party apps directly from Unplugged, including apps made unavailable on other platforms. The UP Store employs a scoring system that educates the user on potential data exploitation and privacy risks prior to download.

The selection is currently available to download on Android devices, and patrons can utilize all services through a software bundle subscription service. With the launch of the App Suite, Unplugged lays the foundation for future software and hardware releases, including a state-of-the-art smartphone.

Slated for release early next year, the UP Phone is Unplugged’s flagship product built for liberated private communication. A sophisticated smartphone powered by Unplugged’s proprietary LibertOS operating system– Unplugged is building its UP Phone to embody the values of privacy, freedom, and security. Developed to accommodate everyday users’ desires for privacy and security. LibertOS provides the framework for the UP Phone to forge a path away from tech giants’ supervision, mobile advertising IDs, and other invasive operating systems.

As part of the launch, Unplugged is opening a bounty program, with a potential minimum prize of $25 thousand which involves “stealing” a key to a crypto wallet shared across the UP Messenger. Contestants can register to receive updates on the hacking challenge once the program launches.

“News stories continue to come out about the misuse of our private data by numerous organizations. The everyday mobile phone users are coming to grips with just how much of a product they are,” says Ryan Paterson, President of Unplugged.

“We are hearing from people across the globe that they are ready to reclaim their privacy as a basic human right. Through the launch of our apps and smartphone, we are building a new and revolutionary way for average people, across demographics, to truly utilize the internet’s potential for free communication without the constant worry of data-siphoning entities monetizing their information at every turn.”

0