Data Pipelines: OpenWeatherMap-Airflow [A How-To Guide]

In this article, we will learn how to develop ETL(Extract Transform Load) pipeline using Apache Airflow. Here are list of things that we will do in this article:

Call an API

Setup database

Setup airflow

Call an API

getWeather.py , and inside it we will create a get_weather() function which will call the API. We will create a module, and inside it we will create afunction which will call the API.

data/ where we will save daily data obtained from API. We do this under createDirectory() function as shown below. We will then create a directorywhere we will save daily data obtained from API. We do this underfunction as shown below.

Setup Database

createTable.py , and inside it we will create a make_database() function which will create database. We will create a module, and inside it we will create afunction which will create database.

Setup Airflow

In order to use Airflow, you will have to set up Airflow first. You can see Airflow installation documentation on how to setup Airflow.

Once Airflow has been set up, we will define our dag.

Now we can run our DAG from Apache Airflow.

Complete code for this article can be found in this Github Repository.

Special thanks to Michael Harmon. This article is developed using his publication. You can find it over here

Tags