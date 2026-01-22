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Data-Driven Ranking Reveals Where Privacy Risks Actually Live in Java and JavaScript Code

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January 22nd, 2026
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programming#code-review#static-code-analysis#data-protection-tooling#code-review-automation#automated-compliance#data-protection-by-design#secure-api-design#privacy-engineering

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