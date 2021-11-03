Data Aggregation and DeFi with Noonies Nominee Daniil Okhlopkov

Daniil Okhlopkov is the Data Lead at Runa Capital (Venture Fund) and a Data Lead. He was nominated for a 2021 Noonies award by the HackerNoon community. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on Startups and Tech and his journey in the tech industry via the interview below. He is currently working on a project called WeBill.io - Stripe for subscriptions in crypto. My team created a dApp where anyone with a crypto wallet (Metamask, Rainbow, Gnosis, WalletConnect) can be a merchant.