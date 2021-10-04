Darksiders III Review (Switch)

Darksiders III was released on the Nintendo Switch on September 29th, 2021. The game takes place sometime after *Darksiders: Genesis* and *Darksiders II* Fury is tasked by the Charred Council to deal with the Seven Deadly Sins, who were freed from their prisons while War was chained up for causing the Apocalypse. Despite being reluctant and initially disgusted with regards to humanity, she does indeed help humanity. Ulthane is still as awesome as ever, and the locations of the story are all richly detailed.