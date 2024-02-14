Search icon
    Dark Pattern Effects Across Age Groups: Limitations and Future Work

    Dark Pattern Effects Across Age Groups: Limitations and Future Work

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars
February 14th, 2024
    This section outlines the limitations of the study, including sample representation and cultural scope, while proposing future research avenues. Suggestions include broader sampling, cross-cultural investigations, and exploring dark pattern effects across various domains beyond social media, offering insights into privacy attitudes and behavioral responses.
    Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Authors:

    (1) Reza Ghaiumy Anaraky, New York University;

    (2) Byron Lowens;

    (3) Yao Li;

    (4) Kaileigh A. Byrne;

    (5) Marten Risius;

    (6) Xinru Page;

    (7) Pamela Wisniewski;

    (8) Masoumeh Soleimani;

    (9) Morteza Soltani;

    (10) Bart Knijnenburg.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Background

    Research Framework

    Methods

    Results

    Discussion

    Limitations and Future Work

    Conclusion & References

    Appendix

    7 Limitations and Future Work

    While we were able to study both older and younger adults to gain insight into how dark patterns differently affect these age groups, this was an initial exploration with a non representative sample. Future research should study this phenomenon with a bigger sample of participants that are balanced to be representative. Also, since privacy is a culturally-shaped construct, investigating attitudes in other cultures and countries would broaden our understanding beyond the United States. Furthermore, we studied disclosure behaviors in the context of tagging on social media. The effect of these patterns may vary in different contexts. Thus, future research should consider privacy decisions made in context of other domains such as for e-commerce or healthcare services.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.s


