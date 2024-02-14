Dark Pattern Effects Across Age Groups: Limitations and Future Work

Authors: (1) Reza Ghaiumy Anaraky, New York University; (2) Byron Lowens; (3) Yao Li; (4) Kaileigh A. Byrne; (5) Marten Risius; (6) Xinru Page; (7) Pamela Wisniewski; (8) Masoumeh Soleimani; (9) Morteza Soltani; (10) Bart Knijnenburg.

Abstract & Introduction

Background

Research Framework

Methods

Results

Discussion

Limitations and Future Work

Conclusion & References

Appendix

7 Limitations and Future Work

While we were able to study both older and younger adults to gain insight into how dark patterns differently affect these age groups, this was an initial exploration with a non representative sample. Future research should study this phenomenon with a bigger sample of participants that are balanced to be representative. Also, since privacy is a culturally-shaped construct, investigating attitudes in other cultures and countries would broaden our understanding beyond the United States. Furthermore, we studied disclosure behaviors in the context of tagging on social media. The effect of these patterns may vary in different contexts. Thus, future research should consider privacy decisions made in context of other domains such as for e-commerce or healthcare services.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.s



