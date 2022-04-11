Dapper Dan, a Legendary Harlem-Based Fashion Innovator Debuts His First NFT Collection With GAP

Gap announced the global launch of the next iteration of its foray into the metaverse. a limited-edition collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) designed in collaboration with legendary fashion innovator and style influencer, Dapper Dan. The launch will build on the gamification of its first NFT launch, allowing customers to build their NFT collection with several drops at various levels and price points. The digital collectibles will be available on a first come, first served basis.

This event marks the adoption of NFT by the fashion industry as a means to provide gamified customer experience to its customers.





Dapper Dan and GAP bring NFTs to Fashion





One-of-a-Kind DAP GAP digital art made by Dapper Dan and a limited-edition physical DAP GAP varsity jacket autographed by Dap himself are up for sale during the 48-hour NFT event beginning on April 2 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The auction begins on the same day as the inaugural annual fundraiser in New York City for Fifteen Percent Pledge. An advocacy group, the Fifteen Percent Pledge, will receive all the auction proceeds, which will be given to Gap Inc. to support its commitment to creating access and opportunity for the Black community by increasing its pipeline programmes by 15 percent, through the fiscal sponsor, Philanthropic Ventures Foundation.





The experience will include three gamified level drops following the auction: Common, Rare and Epic. Starting on April 5, Common will be on sale for 48 hours, for 2 Tez (XTZ). Currently, 2 Tez is roughly $7 USD (exact conversion rates may vary based on market price fluctuations). Rare will be on sale starting April 7 for 10 Tez and Epic on April 12 for 100 Tez. All levels will be available to shop exclusively on gap.com/nft at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET. The digital collectables will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with Rare and Epic levels available in more limited editions.





The gamified experience encourages customers to collect iconic Gap hoodie digital art at the Common and Rare levels to unlock the opportunity to purchase the Epic—limited edition digital art designed by Dapper Dan and a special-edition physical DAP GAP Epic “Harlem Tailor” hoodie. For those who participated in the first Metallic series drop in January (Series 1), there are several perks they can expect:





Metallic Series holders will receive one Dapper Dan Common NFT via Airdrop on 4/4

Metallic Series Epic holders will receive one Dapper Dan Rare NFT via Airdrop on 4/6

Preferred Access: 100 Dapper Dan Epic NFTs will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis for holders with un-redeemed Metallic Series collector’s special (NFT created by fusing four Common and two Rare Metallic Series NFTs) beginning at 8 am PT on 4/12, one hour before they are available to the public



Simultaneously with this drop, Gap is also announcing a new Discord server where customers can connect, engage, and foster a community with other fans of our NFTs. The Discord server can be accessed at discord.gg/gapthreads.





Gap partners with Tezos and Interpop to create the Gap Threads marketplace, using a more energy efficient approach to secure its network, allowing it to operate with minimal energy consumption and a low carbon footprint.





With Gap’s second venture into the metaverse, the company plans to continue testing and learning in this space. There will be future drops with a commitment to partnering with creators that mirror the brand’s values and push the boundaries of creativity.





