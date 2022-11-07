Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    DAOs Will Likely Cover All Aspects of Our Lives - Waldemar Schlemmerby@edward-moon
    679 reads

    DAOs Will Likely Cover All Aspects of Our Lives - Waldemar Schlemmer

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are one of the many innovations deployed on the blockchain. A DAO is a community-governed entity where community members are responsible for every decision on managing and running the entity. Waldemar Schlemmer, the founder of KAIF Holding, has had firsthand experience with the impact of DAOs in business and their crucial role in establishing a community culture in the business environment. He says DAOs will be a game changer in running business establishments, as it puts the power of decision-making in the hands of users or customers.
    featured image - DAOs Will Likely Cover All Aspects of Our Lives - Waldemar Schlemmer
    web3#dao#blockchain#interview#crypto
    Edward Moon HackerNoon profile picture

    @edward-moon

    Edward Moon

    Receive Stories from @edward-moon

    react to story with heart
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Viral Memes and NFTs: How Monetization Would Shape Communication on the Internet
    Published at Apr 11, 2022 by edward-moon #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance (8/25/2023)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Make a Web3 Wallet in Just 4 Simple Steps (2023 Guide)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    63 Stories To Learn About Quantum Computing
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by learn #quantum-computing
    Article Thumbnail
    Web3 for Dummies: The Comprehensive Guide for Beginners
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Security for Blockchain with KuCoin and Hacken
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by kcc #blockchain
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa