DAOs Will Likely Cover All Aspects of Our Lives - Waldemar Schlemmer
Too Long; Didn't ReadDecentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are one of the many innovations deployed on the blockchain. A DAO is a community-governed entity where community members are responsible for every decision on managing and running the entity. Waldemar Schlemmer, the founder of KAIF Holding, has had firsthand experience with the impact of DAOs in business and their crucial role in establishing a community culture in the business environment. He says DAOs will be a game changer in running business establishments, as it puts the power of decision-making in the hands of users or customers.