DAFI Protocol, the Chain Link of Staking Rewards  by@dafi

DAFI Protocol, the Chain Link of Staking Rewards

DAFI Protocol is a blockchain startup that aims to reinvent rewards programs in every decentralized network. CEO Zain Rana explains the concept of Super Staking, without a high inflation rate. DAFi allows blockchain projects to increase liquidity and network growth whilst offering maximized rewards to boost long-term commitment. Liquidity pools typically enable trading through an automated market maker, where contributors distribute tokens in return for a user provided a return in return in their tokens. Super-Staking is Staking 2.0 protocol for limitless applications.
DAFI Protocol Hacker Noon profile picture

@dafi
DAFI Protocol

Reinventing every network via Super Staking #DAFI

