Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Cybersecurity in Elections: International Collaboration to Counter Interference Threatsby@whitehouse

    Cybersecurity in Elections: International Collaboration to Counter Interference Threats

    by The White HouseMay 15th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Department of State, along with allies, actively defends democratic processes from cyber interference by protecting election infrastructure, sharing threat intelligence, and exposing and deterring malicious operations aimed at undermining democratic institutions and public confidence in elections.
    featured image - Cybersecurity in Elections: International Collaboration to Counter Interference Threats
    people voting in an election Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    You can jump to any part of the United States International Cyberspace & Digital Policy Strategy here. This part is 32 of 38.

    Line of Effort 7: Safeguard Democratic Processes and Institutions

    With more than 70 countries and nearly half the world’s population experiencing elections in 2024, their vulnerability to cyber-enabled interference—including potential cyberattacks that disrupt electoral processes; espionage, surveillance, and intimidation of politicians, activists, and journalists; and cyber-enabled malign influence activities that seek to impact election outcomes and undermine public confidence in elections—is particularly acute. The United States has highlighted publicly and in international engagements that it considers election infrastructure to be part of critical infrastructure. It has also noted some states’ efforts to use cyber means to destabilize democratic processes. The United States, allies, and partners will continue to expose and defend against malicious operations designed to destabilize democratic processes and societies, including by sharing threat information and strengthening the resilience of election commissions and other key institutions. The United States, for example, joined a United Kingdom-led effort in 2023 to call out Russia-backed online influence actors and hackers for operations targeting UK politicians and democratic processes. This diplomatic effort was accompanied by the Department of Justice concurrently announcing criminal charges against two of the responsible actors.



    Continue Reading Here.

    This post was originally published on May 6, 2024, by the U.S Department of State


    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
    The White House@whitehouse
    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgcybersecurity #international-cyberspace #u.s.-cyberspace-policy #u.s.-digital-policy-strategy #cybersecurity-in-elections #cyber-resilience #cybersecurity-diplomacy #international-data-governance #international-collaboration

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    7 Core Principles Shaping the Future of Aviation in the U.S
    by whitehouse
    Dec 09, 2023
    #sustainable-aviation
    Article Thumbnail
    Cloud Risk Management with Resilient Patching
    by araalinetworks
    Jan 24, 2022
    #cyber-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Cyber-Resilience On the Cloud by Adopting Digital Immune System and CNAPP
    by z3nch4n
    Feb 26, 2023
    #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Cyber Resilience - The Next Frontier of Cybersecurity
    by GuardDogAI
    Mar 23, 2023
    #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    Developing Cyber Resilience: How To Think Like a Forensic Investigator
    by z3nch4n
    Nov 26, 2021
    #cyber-resilience
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas