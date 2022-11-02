Search icon
    Cybersecurity In DeFiby@rajioluwaniyi

    Cybersecurity In DeFi

    In October alone, we’ve witnessed about 11 major hacks totaling nearly $718 million. Security in DeFi remains a significant issue and might as well be categorized as one of the biggest controversies of the decade. Most of these incidents are believed to stem from compromised private keys, smart contract vulnerabilities, wrong liquidity pool estimates, rug pulls, and other weaknesses that can be easily exploited. Read on to find out more about the major risks to security issues in Defi.

    web3#blockchain#cryptocurrency#tech
    Raji Oluwaniyi HackerNoon profile picture

    @rajioluwaniyi

    Raji Oluwaniyi

