CXOs Need to Intervene in the World of Mobile App Testing

Mobile app testing has made a prominent place on the list of top [software-testing-trends-that-will-rule-2021] CXOs must intervene in mobile app testing procedures. Techniques like test automation and scriptless testing can easily help achieve the quality, speed, and performance goals involved. Such an approach toward mobile testing could help reduce the cost of maintenance and make the process more user-friendly. CXO should take responsibility of analyzing the application under test to plan the possible scenarios of testing while working over existing challenges.