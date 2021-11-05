SaaS marketing: How to revolutionize customer experience post-pandemic.

The global pandemic in 2020 brought about a shift in consumer behavior. In the virtual world, the SAAS industry witnessed an increase in downloads of apps and software. The use of social media increased by 56%, online services by 40%, and apps by 33%. Despite the boom in the industry, some SAAS companies struggled to remain profitable because they were not prepared to respond to the changing market. The big question we ask is will SAAS businesses survive post-pandemic? Let’s Define customer experience!