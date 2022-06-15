In this article, we go through some of the customer analytics tools you can use to improve your business. The guide contains names of tools you can use, as well as how much they cost.

Knowing just what you want is not enough. What your customers are looking for and what attracts them the most is the game-changer for your business. You might not be able to boost your conversion rates with just any strategy. You must know how and where your customers interact with your business.





Customer analytics tools could be the most helpful for the same. Let us help you out by suggesting the best customer analytics tools for your business and helping it thrive.





Here is a list of 10 Customer analytics Tools for Every Business Size. But first, let us start with the basics.

What Is A Customer Analytics Tool?

A customer analytics tool helps you understand the interactions that visitors make with your business and what strategies are bringing the best results. Numerous online tools help you do so. It collects, analyses, and suggests any changes required in your current customer acquisition strategies.

Why Do You Need Customer Analytics Tools?

56% of customers stay loyal to brands that “get them.” You can achieve this by using customer analytics tools.





Through customer analytics tools, you understand your customers' needs and form better strategies if the current ones are not effective. It could help you make strategies suitable for particular groups of customers to keep them loyal to your business.





Here are some more reasons that customer analytics tools are important for your business-





Increase Response Rates

Knowing what your customer wants can help you offer them exactly what they want. Customer analytics tools help you understand this and deliver customers what they wish for, which will increase the response rates of your business.





Reduce Costs

By knowing what a group of users want, you can offer that particular thing to them where it is more likely to be noticed and then purchased. Doing so will help you cut costs on users who would just ignore your offers because they are not interested. By reducing these unnecessary expenses, more can be allocated towards a more precise marketing budget .





Keep Track of Your Strategy Success

With customer analytics tools, you will be able to keep track of how your marketing strategies are working and what needs more effort. Through these tools, you will be able to identify market trends and determine what is helping with customer acquisition and what’s not helping.





Understand Whom And When To Target

Knowing what and where your visitors are losing interest and why it is happening could help you make better strategies and work as per the needs of that specific group of users. You could use intent detection to read emails and categorize customer groups as per their interests.





Increase Brand Awareness

With customer analytics, you can understand who and how many people are interested in your brand, and then you could offer your services to them through ads, pop-ups, etc.





10 Customer Analytics Tools & Software for Every Business

By now, you know what customer analytics tools are and how they are helpful. But I had to find common ground for businesses of all sizes, so here is a list of 10 Customer analytics Tools & Software for Every Business. These will help you build customer analytics techniques.





Google Analytics helps you track and analyze your website traffic. With this tool, you can gather lots of information about your customers, such as their age, gender, residence, and where they reached your website.





This helps you keep track of your target audience, whether a specific group, a gender, an age group, or a locality. You can start with this platform even as a beginner, as no coding knowledge is required.





Plans

Free Version: $0/year

Paid Version: $150, 000/year





Source: Hotjar.com





This platform helps you collect qualitative data about your customers. Hotjar offers heatmaps to show where your users interact the most, where they come from, and where they scroll down. Also, you can get a recording of their visit to help you understand their needs.





Hotjar helps you put feedback boxes that help you understand what you are missing out on and where you need to work as you have a direct connection with your users and imply customer analytics tools.





Plans

Basic: $0/month

Plus: $31/month

Business: $79/month





Baremetrics.com, as its name suggests, offers you metrics or, say, graphs of your websites and strategies performances. This platform helps you cut the churn rate by telling you where and why your users left the page.





Through this platform, you can understand your customers' needs by asking for feedback and working on what they specifically want to keep them coming back to your business. You can also compare the growth or decline through the months and create new strategies.





Plans

Base Features: $129/month

With Recover: $198/month

With Cancellation Insights: $258/month

With Everything: $327/month





Woorise.com is a platform that will help you create eye-catching and viral giveaways. This platform lets you take surveys, quizzes, feedback, landing pages, and more to keep your users interested.





This platform helps you gather more customers and get more of them to subscribe to you and stay connected and hopefully buy from your business. You could begin with a conversion-optimizer, a mobile-responsive template.





Plans

Free: $0/month

Basic: $23/month

Grow: $39/month

Pro: $79/month





Source: Zonkafeedback.com





This platform helps you create direct contact with your customers and understand their needs so that you can work on them. With Zonkafeedback, you can run surveys, quizzes, and polls and learn about what your best product is and who wants it.





This will help you categorize customers and offer them the specific services they are interested in. Here, you can measure NPS, CES, and CSAT.





Plans

Professional: $79/month

Growth: $129/month

Enterprise: $429/month





Outgrow quiz maker is a tool that will help you make the best out of customer interactions. This platform enables you to understand your customers' interests, and all the other tasks on this platform can be done without any coding knowledge required.





This platform helps you communicate through chatbots, polls, recommendations, giveaways, calculators, etc. You can create content that is more customer interactive on Outgrow.





Plans

Freelancer: $25/month

Essentials: $95/month

Business: $600/month





Powr.io is a tool that will help you create maximum interactions with your customers through pop-ups, quizzes, and landing pages. You can develop applications, buttons such as Paypal, and more on this platform.





This platform is suitable as it requires no coding knowledge, and you get templates for all the things you want to add to your website.





Plans

Free: $0/month

Starter: $4.94/month

Pro: $12.14/month

Business: $80.99/month





Source: Emailanalytics.com





If you plan to grow your business through email campaigning, Emailanalytics.com could be the tool for you. This platform helps you create email campaigns with templates and offers you email analytics.





You can measure the response rate, how a specific email template is working and what changes you want to make to get better results. The visuals are pleasing and easy to understand to get the right idea of what and how to go about your emails.





Plans

Individual: $5/month

Pro: $10/month

Enterprise: $15/month





This platform saves you a lot of money, and it provides numerous services in one place. You can create websites, analyze and understand your customers and their needs and work accordingly.





Most of the services required to run a successful website with customer analysis are free on this platform, and the dashboard is minimalistic to help you get the best out of it at small prices.





Plans

Free: $0/month

Startup: $27/month

Webinar: $47/month

Unlimited: $97/month





Mixpanel helps you analyze your website and check where it is doing the best and worst. It also categorizes users as per their needs, residents, age, etc. You can send in only the ads they want.





You can check where your users lose interest in this platform, work on that area, and increase conversion rates.





Plans

Free: $0/month

Growth: $25/month





Now You Know What Your Customers Want!

With customer analytics and research, you can measure your customers' interests and where they lose them, which will help you create better content and strategies.





In this article, I have included customer analytics tools that will help you best with your customer analytics tasks. I hope the article was helpful and you’re in a better position to deliver your customers what they want to meet your goals of higher sales and interaction rates.