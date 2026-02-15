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CTF Walkthrough: Exploiting Cookie-Based Privilege Escalation in Power Cookie

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bykaizer@kaizer

I am a cyber security student.

February 15th, 2026
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kaizer@kaizer

I am a cyber security student.

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#http-cookies-security#ctf#ctf-cybersecurity-competitions#picoctf-power-cookie#web-security-beginner-tutorial#curl-cookie-exploit#cookie-manipulation#admin-cookie-bypass

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