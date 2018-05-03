CryptoDisrupted Is Being Disrupted

An update on the future of the CryptoDisrupted Podcast.

First the good news, Greg Kerr and I have published over 16 episodes of CryptoDisrupted together with tens of thousands of views on YouTube, and thousands of listens on iTunes. We have many exciting new guests coming on the show, and a number of new episodes already recorded.

Unfortunately, the bad news is Greg will be leaving the show to go focus on his ICO. All future episodes will be with myself interviewing the guests. I still plan on trying to release an episode per week or more, and the show should mostly remain the same format. CryptoDisrupted has a new logo and intro, and will have better editing in future episodes. I am also working on some new features for the website to help grow a crypto community.

Stay tuned for more new episodes, and remember to subscribe on YouTube, or iTunes.