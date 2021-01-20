Crypto Thought Leaders Webinar Series: The Legal Frameworks of Tokenization

As the price of Bitcoin climbs to unprecedented highs in 2021, it is fast becoming clear that the adoption of crypto assets by enterprises, institutions and governments is exploding into life.

In order to navigate this complex and burgeoning market, METACO is running a series of live events (via zoom) with the leaders who are shaping its future.

These thought leaders are entrepreneurs envisioning the next generation of platforms, the developers making this vision a reality, and the regulators defining their parameters.

A number of influential thought leaders in the space have already appeared on the series. This includes Professor Dr. Philipp Sandner – Head of the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center (FSBC) at the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, as well as Sal Ternullo, Co-lead at KPMG’s Crypto and Digital Asset division.

The latest edition of the live webinar will take place on Friday, January 22nd at 8:30am GMT.

The webinar will feature legal expert Thomas Nägele, Managing Partner at Nägele Attorneys and member of the Blockchain Act workgroup (Trusted Technology Law), discuss the legal frameworks of tokenization.

Nägele is an advisor to a number of international finance, technology and industrial companies, operating in the fields of Blockchain/DLT, telecommunications and internet, as well as public institutions.

Based in Liechtenstein, his legal practice specializes in the areas of Internet/IT law, as well as civil and corporate law.

The event will involve a live conversation with Thomas on the legal frameworks of tokenization, with topics for discussion including:

Digitalization in Finance and Law

The Token Container Model

How to Regulate Blockchain.

To sign up for the event and learn more about other upcoming speakers, please visit the event page for more information.

