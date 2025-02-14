Crypto-Powered Loyalty Apps Empower Brands to Enter Web3





Brands struggle to engage Web3 audiences due to the technical complexity of the space, the need for specific domain knowledge, nontraditional community dynamics, prior understanding of blockchain technology, and loose regulations. This complicates partnerships, fundraising, and even optics for Web3 products and services, creating a cycle in which breakout technology is consistently underfunded due to an asymmetrical demand/supply curve, making it harder to find qualified talent, harder to build use cases, and thus harder to secure funding and/or budget. The research is clear: 28% of social media marketers struggle to keep up with influencer marketing, and brand demand for specialists will continue to grow symmetrically with the field. Research and assessments are increasingly inadequate in finding Web3 influencers as few are in blockchain systems. Brands need accessible, on-chain solutions to bridge the gap. An increasingly popular brand audience engagement use case - crypto-powered loyalty apps - has proliferated to fill it.



LunarCrush

Social forces shape markets. In Web3, those social forces originate from community platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Discord. LunarCrush, a full-service Web3 social intelligence market data platform, analyzes social media conversations and tracks influencer activity to predict market movements. LunarCrush leverages these data to empower brands to make data-driven decisions, optimize influencer marketing campaigns, and increase ROI. LunarCrush insights empower brands to identify emerging trends, anticipate market shifts, and optimize their marketing spend to achieve maximum impact. The company presents a compelling opportunity in Web3 for blockchain-driven marketing solutions as demand for AI-driven marketing analytics platforms grows.

Lever.io

Lever.io uses AI to match brands with Web3 influencers for scaled Web3 market penetration. Leveraging machine learning algorithms and big data analytics, Lever.io analyzes vast datasets on thousands of influencers to personalize influencer-brand matching using universal selection criteria to match based on brand need. Lever analyzes metrics that include likes, comments, shares, and mentions to match for engagement rates, and pinpoint influencers with statistics that match what brands want. Lever profiles influencers’ audience demographics to target for maximum brand alignment, and evaluates influencer content quality based on brand-relevant creativity and originality. Crucially, Lever.io analyzes influencer content to extrapolate brand persona, beliefs, and values to optimize matching with brand image and messaging.

CommunityOne

Community can make or break a Web3 venture. CommunityOne empowers brands to cultivate, manage, and grow their online communities on Discord, the main community for Web3 developers, and where 36% of gamers build their communities. CommunityOne provides an AI chatbot for moderation and automatic member Q&A, and analytics for user engagement, mod performance, and bot detection. Their AI Community Manager uses sentiment analysis to create custom community engagement strategies based on activity on each Discord server it’s plugged into. And, their Hype Engine automates daily quests on servers to pump up user engagement. Nurturing fans and engaging long-term with target audiences using AI, CommunityOne helps brands establish a strong online presence and cultivate loyal customer followings, filling a growing demand for AI-driven community and engagement tools.

Kazm: Gamifying Engagement for Long-Term Loyalty

Web3 ventures need long-term user engagement to thrive. Kazm applies this principle to long-term user retention with gamified loyalty features like rewards, challenges, and personalized prizes. These encourage users to engage with brands actively, share their experiences, and become brand advocates within their networks. As gamified loyalty programs can increase customer engagement by up to 30%, incentivizing users to engage with brands with real-world rewards works. Their model has helped to lead client brands to differentiate their strategies and move past the otherwise prohibitive competition in the Web3 space.

The Future of Web3 Influencer Marketing: A Data-Driven Odyssey

Brands can win in Web3 using crypto-powered loyalty apps like these to accelerate and focus their reach while further monetizing their yield and increasing ROI parallel to reach. Whether solving for customer loyalty by leveraging social media, matching influencers with brands via AI, community management and moderation, or gamifying loyalty, use cases like these are shaping the future of influencer marketing.



