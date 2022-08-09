Crypto Payments Goes Mainstream: Catching the Wave

Custody-free crypto wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, TRON, DeFi Tokens, Stablecoins, and hundreds of other assets.
The main idea behind the creation of Bitcoin was to provide an alternative payment method. The payment method would be used like traditional ones but free from central control. Today, the more mainstream crypto becomes, the more there is a need for cards that allow users to withdraw and pay for goods and services. The cards work like traditional bank cards, which became popular due to the mass adoption of fiat currencies and the need to make payments easily.
Payments in cryptocurrency have the potential to build a more borderless and worldwide economy. They also provide consumers who do not have access to a bank with quick and secure financial services. This is a huge benefit for both online and offline payments. But, first, let's look at some main reasons why the cryptocurrency is so popular.
12 years ago, the first recorded transaction made using crypto to buy 2 large Papa John’s pizzas took place. 12 years later, the list of goods and services that can be purchased with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies increases daily. And individuals and businesses get more familiar with virtual currency.
Among the things that you can purchase using cryptocurrency are:
Other things you can spend crypto on include luxury watches, event tickets, VPN, vacation, streaming services, education, Giftcards, etc.
Get a debit card first if you want to use cryptocurrency to make purchases. The cards, which are available from major crypto exchanges and other suppliers, allow you to withdraw cash from participating ATMs and, in turn, make payments.
This part of the post discusses the Guarda Visa card issued by Guarda Wallet and how it works.
Guarda Visa cards allow you to use your cryptocurrency as if it were traditional currency. When you use the card, it either sells part of your cryptos. It converts them to cash or requires you to keep them preloaded with a particular cryptocurrency. These debit cards function by selling some of your crypto assets and changing them into fiat money at the time of the transaction or ATM withdrawal.
The card comes in 2 forms – virtual card and plastic card – which can be ordered on the Guarda Wallet Platform. Get a physical card delivered to you, or opt for a virtual card and connect via Apple Pay.
The card is currently available in over 25 countries across the EU, with more to come. Simply top up with BTC, ETH, or other 35 accessible assets. Both forms of the Visa card can hold up to 9,000 EUR and have a monthly fee of 0 EUR.
You can physically purchase goods with the card or through Apple or Google Pay. Just connect your card to your phone to tap and pay.
There are numerous payment processes in the world of fiat currency, each doing something a bit distinct. To complete each payment, many steps are taken. And the procedures are centralized and controlled by financial institutions. But the system is different with these virtual currencies.
Cryptocurrencies ushered in a new era in the payments industry—an era of decentralized payment that is secure and even untraceable. However, there are some drawbacks of cryptocurrency, including volatility. Nevertheless, cryptocurrency payments can potentially build a more borderless and worldwide economy.