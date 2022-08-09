Crypto Payments Goes Mainstream: Catching the Wave

Today, the more mainstream crypto becomes, the more there is a need for cards that allow users to withdraw and pay for goods and services. This is where Guarda Wallet comes in.





The main idea behind the creation of Bitcoin was to provide an alternative payment method. The payment method would be used like traditional ones but free from central control. Today, the more mainstream crypto becomes, the more there is a need for cards that allow users to withdraw and pay for goods and services. The cards work like traditional bank cards, which became popular due to the mass adoption of fiat currencies and the need to make payments easily.

Why Is It Becoming So Popular?

Payments in cryptocurrency have the potential to build a more borderless and worldwide economy. They also provide consumers who do not have access to a bank with quick and secure financial services. This is a huge benefit for both online and offline payments. But, first, let's look at some main reasons why the cryptocurrency is so popular.

Decentralized: This is an important factor since it indicates that no third party will interfere. Cryptocurrency users can conduct peer-to-peer transactions anonymously and privately. Control is spread among the developers that use that cryptocurrency. Fast Transaction: The best thing about crypto payment is how fast transactions occur. Transactions get completed minutes after confirmation, unlike banks that take up to 3-5 business days to confirm, especially with international transactions. Security: It is secure since it's a shared database that can't be altered until most users agree. Transaction information is also recorded on a digital ledger known as the blockchain. It is also resistant to fraud. Borderless Transactions: Crypto makes it easy to transfer funds seamlessly around the globe. And this is where speed comes in again. Like domestic transactions, international transactions are also fast and are not affected by borders.

What Can You Buy With Crypto?

12 years ago, the first recorded transaction made using crypto to buy 2 large Papa John’s pizzas took place. 12 years later, the list of goods and services that can be purchased with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies increases daily. And individuals and businesses get more familiar with virtual currency.

Among the things that you can purchase using cryptocurrency are:

Insurance - The insurance industry has approached bitcoin with caution. Although life insurance is still not permitted, some insurance companies have begun to accept bitcoin for other policies. For example, AXA, a Swiss insurer, recently stated that it would start taking bitcoin as payment for all insurance policies except life insurance. Technology and retail products - Crypto payment is accepted on the websites of Microsoft, AT&T, and other technology companies. In addition, Overstock, Newegg, and Home Depot, e-commerce platforms selling a diverse range of products, accept crypto payment. They were also among the first to adopt crypto. Cars - Bitcoin is already accepted as payment for a wide range of vehicles, from the luxurious Lamborghini to the well-known BMW. However, Tesla is the most well-known even to those outside the crypto sphere and the latest addition to the list. This was announced on Twitter by Tesla’s founder Elon Musk who has shown his support for crypto. Meals - Pizza is not the only meal you can buy with BTC. You can also buy your favorite sandwich from Subway. Though not all locations accept crypto payment, you might be lucky enough to find one near you. Also, burger king is another fast food restaurant that allows you to buy using crypto.

Other things you can spend crypto on include luxury watches, event tickets, VPN, vacation, streaming services, education, Giftcards, etc.

How Can You Buy Something With Crypto?

Get a debit card first if you want to use cryptocurrency to make purchases. The cards, which are available from major crypto exchanges and other suppliers, allow you to withdraw cash from participating ATMs and, in turn, make payments.

This part of the post discusses the Guarda Visa card issued by Guarda Wallet and how it works.

How Does the Guarda Visa Card Work?

Guarda Visa cards allow you to use your cryptocurrency as if it were traditional currency. When you use the card, it either sells part of your cryptos. It converts them to cash or requires you to keep them preloaded with a particular cryptocurrency. These debit cards function by selling some of your crypto assets and changing them into fiat money at the time of the transaction or ATM withdrawal.





The card comes in 2 forms – virtual card and plastic card – which can be ordered on the Guarda Wallet Platform. Get a physical card delivered to you, or opt for a virtual card and connect via Apple Pay.





The card is currently available in over 25 countries across the EU, with more to come. Simply top up with BTC, ETH, or other 35 accessible assets. Both forms of the Visa card can hold up to 9,000 EUR and have a monthly fee of 0 EUR.

Spending Crypto for Daily Purchases

You can physically purchase goods with the card or through Apple or Google Pay. Just connect your card to your phone to tap and pay.

The Future of Payments

There are numerous payment processes in the world of fiat currency, each doing something a bit distinct. To complete each payment, many steps are taken. And the procedures are centralized and controlled by financial institutions. But the system is different with these virtual currencies.

Cryptocurrency Is Changing Payments

Cryptocurrencies ushered in a new era in the payments industry—an era of decentralized payment that is secure and even untraceable. However, there are some drawbacks of cryptocurrency, including volatility. Nevertheless, cryptocurrency payments can potentially build a more borderless and worldwide economy.