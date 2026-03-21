Crypto Is No Longer About Coins, It’s About Financial Infrastructure

The first decade of cryptocurrency was dominated by debates over which coins would become the next Bitcoin. Price charts and token tickers defined mainstream coverage, and headlines oscillated between exuberant bull markets and painful crashes. That era forged an industry, but it also obscured the more profound transformation underway. As we enter 2026, the spotlight is shifting away from speculative tokens and towards the architecture that makes digital assets function. Crypto is becoming financial infrastructure, and this evolution is reshaping global finance. From Speculation to Balance‑Sheet Asset The most obvious manifestation of the space's maturity is the institutional adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets. Since the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., institutional investment has accelerated. The net ETF inflows since January 2024 are above $57 billion, with AUMs of around $130 billion. $57 billion Next are corporate treasuries. Public companies hold over 1.7 million BTC, or 8% of the circulating supply. This is “structurally sticky,” i.e., long-term rather than speculative. The institutional adoption of Bitcoin is complemented by the progress in the regulation of the space. The 2025 GENIUS Act established a federal stablecoin regime. Stablecoins must be backed 1:1 with cash or liquid assets on the issuer's balance sheet. Stablecoins must also be audited regularly and must be licensed. The European MiCA regulation is now in effect. This allows for passported access to a 450-million-strong market. The launch of a stablecoin regime in Hong Kong and Brazil is imminent. A DREX settlement system will also be implemented. The regulatory environment is no longer a threat to the space. Rather, it is a catalyst. Stablecoins: The Quiet Plumbing of Global Payments Stablecoins have evolved from being merely a trading help to a world settlement layer. According to a statement from AMINA Bank, the stablecoin market exceeded $300B in 2025. The number of active stablecoin wallets increased by over 50% year-over-year. The stablecoin market accounts for 40% of overall crypto trading volume. AMINA Bank Not only that, but stablecoins have also started to show their utility. Cross-border B2B stablecoin transactions process at a rate of $36B per annum. Card-linked stablecoin transactions exceed $13B. The fees for remittances via stablecoins average 2.5%. This is half the remittance fees associated with traditional remittance rails. Over 25,000 merchants worldwide accept stablecoin payments. According to a PYMNTS analysis, stablecoins are changing the face of B2B finance. B2B stablecoin transactions process at a rate of $36B per annum. This makes B2B stablecoin transactions the largest segment of stablecoin payments. The segment is followed by P2P and card-linked stablecoin spending. Stablecoins offer treasurers a way to avoid FX fees and settlement issues. PYMNTS In Brazil and Colombia, Bitso and Conduit help in faster settlements in euros and dollars. In Kenya and Ghana, stablecoins help dodge currency devaluation and settlement issues. Traditional wires can take up to five days and cost $30. On the other hand, stablecoin transactions happen at near internet speed and for less than a dollar. The attention being given to stablecoins by governments is also increasing. According to a statement by TRM Labs, over 70% of jurisdictions have advanced stablecoin regulations in 2025. Governments view stablecoins as a potential “internet’s dollar.” Businesses are catching on. TRM Labs Major U.S. banks such as JPMorgan, PNC, and Citi are exploring joint stablecoin issuance and token capabilities on public blockchain technology. Venture capital investments in stablecoin-related ventures exceeded $1.5 billion in 2025. $1.5 billion Tokenization: Bringing Real‑World Assets On‑Chain Tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA) is turning blockchains into a capital markets infrastructure. The market value of tokenized RWAs (excluding stablecoins) has grown from approximately $6.6B to over $26.4 billion by March 2026. $26.4 billion These are no longer just experiments. BlackRock's BUIDL tokenized T-bill fund has exceeded $500 million. Franklin Templeton's tokenized funds have exceeded $400M. These are used for on-chain redemption and on-chain subscriptions. This demonstrates that tokenized treasury instruments are programmable cash management vehicles. $500 million The market for RWA is expanding quickly. BTCC writes that Ondo Finance has deployed over 200 tokenized assets on the Solana blockchain in January 2026. These include blue-chip equities, ETFs, bonds, and commodities. This has increased the digitized asset universe on the Solana blockchain by over 400%. BTCC The total value locked in RWA on the Solana blockchain has exceeded $873M. This is a 400% increase over the last year. This includes private credit assets, commodities, US treasuries, corporate bonds, non-US government debt, and alternative funds. Each of these has exceeded $1B. In a speech for The Economist, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Rob Goldstein discussed tokenization. This technology has the ability to settle transactions in a matter of seconds. It has the ability to replace paper with code. This technology has the ability to expand market access beyond traditional institutional investors. This technology has the ability to break up large unlisted assets like real estate or infrastructure into smaller units that are easier for individuals to own. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Even though RWA represents a relatively small percentage of the total market value of assets traded globally, the RWA market has grown by 300% over the last 20 months. They envision a future where all assets are bought, sold, and held in a single digital wallet. This wallet does not have a stock/bond or crypto DeFi Grows Up: Liquidity as Infrastructure DeFi finance has gone past the experimental phase to the professionalization phase. According to a report by AMINA Bank, DeFi TVL exceeds $260 billion. Ethereum leads the DeFi finance market, followed by layer 2s and Solana. AMINA Bank The current DeFi finance cycle is all about capital efficiency and risk management. Hype is not leveraged. Aave and Lido are the current DeFi finance infrastructure. There is a decline in retail DeFi finance participation. However, institutional investors are actively absorbing the supply. DeFi finance is now recognized as a modular financial system rather than a retail playground. Ethereum and Solana are making upgrades to suit the needs of institutional investors. Ethereum is upgrading its network to Glamsterdam and Hegota. This will happen in 2026. The upgrades will allow proposer-builder separation. Verkle trees will be implemented to reduce node storage. This upgrade will reduce MEV risks. Gas limits are to be quintupled to support rollups. This upgrade will solidify Ethereum’s position as a settlement layer. Solana is experiencing 100% uptime. The network fees are below $0.001. There is a 50% YoY increase in validators. There are 7% staking yields. These are the metrics institutional investors are interested in. Alpenglow and Firedancer are upgrades to the Solana network. This will make the network suitable for capital markets. RWA is the push to get high-throughput chains to host tokenized treasuries and equities. Consolidation and the Rise of Crypto Rails With the transition of crypto to infrastructure, the industry structure continues to change. In the last year, till Q3 2025, over 140 venture-backed crypto firms were acquired, a 59% increase over the last year. Top players are now focusing more on acquisitions than building themselves, as acquisitions give them scale, licenses, and institutional infrastructure. Some acquisitions are: Coinbase acquired Deribit for $2.9B, Kraken acquired NinjaTrader for $1.5B. Ripple acquired Hidden Road, GTreasury, and Rail, a series of multi-layer acquisitions for over $2.45B, aiming to create a vertically integrated global financial platform. Banks are entering the space. In 2025, 18 firms filed for national bank charters with the OCC. Crypto-native firms are entering the space. The OCC approved five firms, including BitGo, Circle, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paxos, and Ripple, which allows them to bring stablecoins and custody within federal banking. Crypto and finance are now blurring. JPMorgan and Citi are launching tokenized deposits and on-chain settlements. SoFi is the first US chartered bank to offer direct digital asset trading. No longer are the days when only lending, custody, and payments were the only areas of integration. Now, as the platforms are competing, stablecoin as a service, as well as tokenization, will become as important as card networks and clearing houses. Challenges and the Road Ahead Yet even here, there are challenges to be met. The regulatory environment is complex. Good regulation is key to driving institutional investment into crypto, but poor or unclear regulation can be a disincentive. And then there are the technical challenges to be met with regard to interoperability. The proliferation of stablecoins on multiple chains is driving the need for “stablecoin sandwich” workarounds. Treasurers want to operate in an environment that is trustworthy with regard to counterparty risk. AML/KYC is also an issue. The Basel regulations may have an impact on banks’ crypto risk appetite. And then there is the question of whether decentralized infrastructure is capable of meeting the needs of institutions without compromising on security. But the direction is clear. The trends for 2026 Bitcoin ETFs, stablecoins as the internet’s dollar, mainstream tokenization, and the professionalization of DeFi point to one conclusion: crypto is about building digital rails for money, assets, and financial services. Crypto is not about coins; it is about the infrastructure for money, assets, and financial services. Crypto-friendly technology is now entering the global financial system to bring efficiency and inclusiveness to global finance. The goal is not to destroy the existing system but to bridge the existing system with the digital system safely. Crypto’s success will be measured by how deeply it is embedded in commerce. The question is not what the next coin to be successful, but how deeply is crypto’s infrastructure embedded into commerce?