Crypto-ing it Real this Halloween with KingSwap: The First Cryptoween Limited Edition NFTs

@ kingswap KingSwap KingSwap is the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity pool platform that is a better evolution of UniSwap.

KingSwap is the first to offer non-fungible tokens that give owners access to exclusive airdrops.

Collectibles have always been in fashion, regardless of industry. But in the world of crypto, blockchain, and DeFi, digital collectibles (Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs) are increasing in popularity.

With Halloween approaching, members (and hodlers) can look to acquire the Cryptoween Limited Edition Collection.

KingSwap, the regulated DeFi project introducing a liquidity pool platform with fiat conversions, today announced the launch of NFTs specially created for Halloween. KingSwap’s Halloween-themed NFTs are available for purchase on Rarible and OpenSea, and are the first of many limited-edition digital collectibles that will be minted by KingSwap and available for purchase in the coming months.

KingSwap is the first DeFi platform to offer NFTs that give owners access to exclusive airdrops. The company is set to launch its high-yield liquidity platform with extensive staking rewards, fiat conversions, and digital collectibles on Uniswap later this month.

KingSwap’s first round of holiday-themed NFTs will be “Cryptoween Horror Knights” which include “KingWerewolf” (available for 12 ETH), “QueenVamp” (available for 2.4 ETH), and “Knight Mummy” (available for 0.24 ETH). A limited number of each NFT will be minted during a set period of time, giving each one digital scarcity. These NFTs can be traded on secondary markets and have unique functionalities within KingSwap games. Holders of KingSwap’s limited-edition series NFTs, starting with Cryptoween Horror Knights, will have the ability to participate in higher-level campaigns (earning larger rewards) in the future.

KingSwap revolutionizes the NFT scene, by introducing the first rewards campaigns where NFT holders get airdropped rewards from the project and users of the eco-system who wish to bring awareness to their projects and incentivize the loyal community supporters of KingSwap by providing airdrops.

Further gamification will also be worked into the system by the introduction of “quests” that further incentivize the NFT holders who qualify and participate in the “quests” - such as yield farming in certain liquidity pools.

Each NFT has different properties which allow the users to “level up” and qualify for different quests to gain a multitude of rewards

As we issue the NFT collectibles, there will be different special properties attached to each new series or campaign, and the holders of such limited edition series will get to participate in the new promotional campaigns or events. It will be possible for NFT holders who qualified through the earlier campaigns, to then participate in the “higher level” campaigns and earn more rewards.

We will be releasing multiple NFT Class tiers (Top Tier will be KING VAMP)

Similarly to many games and platforms, KingSwap will be issuing multiple different classification tiers of NFTs, which will encourage loyal supporters of collectibles and the platform to acquire and keep these different classes of NFTs.

“KingWerewolf NFT holders will share 60 percent of the rewards from KingSwap’s airdrop campaign, with QueenVamp NFT holders sharing 30 percent and Knight Mummy NFT holders sharing 10 percent.

Along with Airdrops, KingSwap owners have a chance to win unique prizes such as custom-made NFTs. This month, KingSwap will also host a Halloween costume contest, meme contest, and hashtag contest to engage the community leading up to its public launch. In the future, KingSwap will introduce “quests” such as yield farming in certain liquidity pools that will provide further gamification and incentives for NFT holders.

KingSwap was founded by a team of experienced leaders in banking, finance, and crypto, including Dr. Anish Mohammed, who has advised and worked for companies including HSBC, Lloyds, and Zurich, and was an early advisor to Ripple and Ocean Protocol; Dunstan Teo, Chief Architect of the Fido Protocol and President of Sanctum Pte Ltd.; and Ho Chin Shin, who previously worked as a director at Standard Chartered Bank; Nomura, Japan’s largest investment bank; and Bank of Singapore.

Game Perks for Cryptoween Horror Knights:

The public must be able to share screenshots of the NFTs they purchased and write notes on why they purchase KingSwap NFTs so that they can stand a chance to win a mystery prize. *Min 1,000 participants to trigger the prize

We have already launched the KingSwap NFTs on multiple platforms such as OpenSea and Rarible, and buyers and traders of these NFTs can sell them on these multiple platforms if they wish to.

Find out more on Kingswap.io or email us at hello@kingswap.io

