Crypto ETP Begins Trading In Switzerland, And Singapore Government Invested In Blockchain Software…













The State of The Market — November 23, 2018BTC: $4,315.20 (-3.91%)XRP: $0.409318 (-6.25%)ETH: $122.03 (-7.36%)

The crypto market reached a new low today, as more than $10 Billion was wiped off from the market in a matter of few hours. The total market cap reached a new low of $136.21 Billion. The previous low was $140 Billion from early this week. Bitcoin also fell to a new low of $4,200. However, there was a slight rebound after that, and the market cap is at $139 Billion right now. Ethereum, for the first time, crashed to $120 in 12 months. All of the top 25 cryptocurrencies are flashing red right now.

In other news, The Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange has cleared a regulatory hurdle and is now a fully regulated exchange. The blockchain exchange is a subsidiary of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange and received the license by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. The landmark regulatory event makes the Gibraltar Stock Exchange the first of its kind to own a fully licensed blockchain exchange. Also, Norway has put an end to subsidies for Bitcoin mining operations. The lifting of discounted rates, which goes into effect in January 2019, is the result of an amendment in the latest budget. Miners will have to pay the standard rate of $0.019 per killowatt hour, instead of the subsidised rate of $0.00056.

1) The Amun Crypto Basket Index (HODL) began trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange, one of the largest exchanges in Europe. This marks the world’s first approved crypto ETF-like security trading on a major exchange. An ETP (Exchange Traded Products) is a derivative investment that is traded on securities exchanges, valued on the basis of another investment instrument, such as a commodity or a currency. In the case of Amun Crypto Basket Index (HODL), the value will be based on cryptocurrencies. (Read More)

2) Singapore’s state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte has invested in enterprise blockchain software firm R3. Temasek is a Singapore government-owned investment company, with a portfolio of $235 billion. The investment comes after shifting its focus to new technologies like Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Temasek was one of the 40 institutions that participated in R3’s $107 million Series A last May. However, the exact sum invested by Temasek has not been made public. R3 is now the DLT solutions advisor to post-trade infrastructure giant Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). It provides processing services for over 98% of all credit derivatives transactions globally. (Read More)

3) The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has successfully the completed proof-of-concept (PoC) of a system that uses blockchain to store credentials of workers employed. It hopes to replace the existing paper-based system with the blockchain-based audit-proof system. For safety reasons, construction sites have strict requirements regarding the qualification of workers. It ensures that unauthorised personnel are barred from entering the site. The solution was developed by blockchain startup Linum Labs using uPort, a project started by Ethereum design studio ConsenSys. (Read More)

