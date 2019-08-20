Crypto-Dud of the Year - Hacker Noon Awards| #Noonies Nominees

UPDATE

🏆 Winner - Civil

🏆🏆 2nd place - Sparkster

"The Noonies! Presented by Hacker Noon! In partnership with Stream! It’s time to vote on what matters in tech. Year after year these will serve as the definitive, international and somewhat democratic acknowledgement of all the best and worst people and/or products in technology today."

—someone overheard CEO David Smooke saying in an All-Hands meeting on Zoom recently

Death, Taxes, and thousands of failed crypto-projects every year are probably the only constants in life. While you might be able to cheat death with cryotech, avoid taxes by using tax havens, the crypto-duds are unavoidable. Nominate the ones that made claims so immature that you almost felt sorry for them. Almost.





The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >> Sparkster









