Crypto-Buzzword of the Year—Hacker Noon Awards—#Noonies Nominees
FOMO and FUD are so last year. What are the words that has caught the fancy of the crypto-community?Crypto-Buzzword of the Year
Bitcoin Maximalist
DeFi
Buidl
Crypto-Winter
