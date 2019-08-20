Search icon
Crypto-Buzzword of the Year⁠—Hacker Noon Awards—#Noonies Nominees

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
🏆Winner - 🥇Bitcoin Maximalist
2ND PLACE🥈Crypto-Winter
3RD PLACE - 🥉DeFi


REMEMBER: you can exercise your right to declare the best and worst of the world's technology industry in Hacker Noon's Inaugural Annual Awards, the #Noonies, EVERY DAY FROM TODAY until August 16th!
FOMO and FUD are so last year. What are the words that has caught the fancy of the crypto-community?

Crypto-Buzzword of the Year

Bitcoin Maximalist
DeFi
Buidl
Crypto-Winter

