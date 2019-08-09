Crypto and Payments Criminal Cases

Start Writing
Start Writing
Read
Tech
AI
Automation
Business
Data
Data Science
Deep Fakes
Economics
Entrepreneurship
Future
Founders
Funding
Iot
Management
Marketing
Meaning of Life
Robotics
Self-Driving Cars
Startups
Venture Capital
Virtual Reality
Software
Agile
APIs
Architecture
C
Coding
Engineering
Java
Javascript
Killers
MVP
NodeJS
Open Source
PHP
Programming
Python
React
Ruby
SQL
Swift
Vim
Decentralization
Altcoins
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Spotlight
Blockchain
Coil
Cryptocurrency
Cardano
DApps
Does It Work?
DWeb
EOS
Ethereum
Finance
Libra
Mind Blown
Ripple
Space
Tether
Twitter
Top Stories
0
Write
0
Learn
Web Development
Angular
Complete Javascript Course 2020
Cyber Security
Web Developer Bootcamp
Web Developer Zero to Mastery
Data Science
Data science course 2020
Deep learning A-Z
Machine Learning, Data Science, Deep Learning Python
Python for Machine Learning
Statistics for Data Science and Business Analysis
Languages
HTML & CSS
Javascript
Java
Python
MongoDB
SQL
In Partnership With Udemy
About
About
A Recent Story
CEO
COO
CPO
Email Us
Equity Crowdfundraise
In Six Words or Less
LinkedIn
On the Gram
Our Podcast
Tech GIFs
Write
Add Coil Meta Tag
Better Headlines
Create Your Own Call To Action
Help Section
Get Published
Submit a Story Support
Troubleshooting Account Creation
Writing Guide
Write Now
Sponsors
Ad by Tag
Book a Meeting
Brand As Author Program
Chatbot
Newsletters
Noonies
Sitewide Billboard
200+ Brands Publishing Here
Read
Tech
AI
Automation
Business
Data
Data Science
Deep Fakes
Economics
Entrepreneurship
Future
Founders
Funding
Iot
Management
Marketing
Meaning of Life
Robotics
Self-Driving Cars
Startups
Venture Capital
Virtual Reality
Software
Agile
APIs
Architecture
C
Coding
Engineering
Java
Javascript
Killers
MVP
NodeJS
Open Source
PHP
Programming
Python
React
Ruby
SQL
Swift
Vim
Decentralization
Altcoins
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Spotlight
Blockchain
Coil
Cryptocurrency
Cardano
DApps
Does It Work?
DWeb
EOS
Ethereum
Finance
Libra
Mind Blown
Ripple
Space
Tether
Twitter
Top Stories
Write
Learn
Web Development
Angular
Complete Javascript Course 2020
Cyber Security
Web Developer Bootcamp
Web Developer Zero to Mastery
Data Science
Data science course 2020
Deep learning A-Z
Machine Learning, Data Science, Deep Learning Python
Python for Machine Learning
Statistics for Data Science and Business Analysis
Languages
HTML & CSS
Javascript
Java
Python
MongoDB
SQL
In Partnership With Udemy
About
About
A Recent Story
CEO
COO
CPO
Email Us
Equity Crowdfundraise
In Six Words or Less
LinkedIn
On the Gram
Our Podcast
Tech GIFs
Write
Add Coil Meta Tag
Better Headlines
Create Your Own Call To Action
Help Section
Get Published
Submit a Story Support
Troubleshooting Account Creation
Writing Guide
Write Now
Sponsors
Ad by Tag
Book a Meeting
Brand As Author Program
Chatbot
Newsletters
Noonies
Sitewide Billboard
200+ Brands Publishing Here
Start Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Crypto and Payments Criminal Cases by
@AdamAtlas
Crypto and Payments Criminal Cases
August 9th 2019
@AdamAtlas
Adam Atlas
Crypto and Payments Lawyer
A list of cases where crypto or payments went really bad, by
Adam Atlas Attorney at Law
2019
State Street Bank and Trust Co. violation of OFAC SDN screening rules, May 29, 2019
.
Tether and Bitfinex investigated for fraud by NYDFS, April 24, 2019
(See
comments on stablecoin here
).
Selling Bitcoin on exchanges for other people is MSB activity, FInCEN Re Erioc Powers, April 18, 2019.
Selling Bitcoin under Federal law, two early 2019 conflicting cases:
Simply selling Bitcoin IS Federal MSB activity US v. Stetkiw USDC February 1, 2019
.
Simply selling Bitcoin is NOT Federal MSB activity, Forida v. Espeinoza, FLCA, January 30, 2019
Coinflux CEO to be extradited from Romania to US on money laundering and other charges, January 5, 2019
.
2018
OCC City National Bank of New Jersey Consent Order Re Compliance November 1, 2018
.
This second order talks about not taking on any new MSBs as clients.
Bitcoin Exchange not Registered with FinCEN, guilty, USDOJ, October 28, 2018
.
Payza Obopay NYDFS Cease and Desist, October 24, 2018
.
Ukyo.Loan / BitFunder / WeExchange securities fraud DOJ, July 23, 2018
.
Payza and Two Canadian Brothers Accused of Operating an Unlicensed Money Service Business and Money Laundering, March 21, 2018
.
Western Union fined $60 million by NYDFS for money laundering rule violations, January 4, 2018
.
Consent order text
.
Woman jailed for buying and selling Bitcoin in Southern California, June 11, 2018
.
2017
Munchee, Inc. ICO MUN deemed investment contract by SEC, December 11, 2017
SEC concludes DOA ICO Tokens are securities, July 25, 2017.
See FinCEN Notice.
BTC-e, Russian Bitcoin Exchange shut down for money laundering, July 26, 2017.
AlphaBay, largest online 'Dark Market' shut down by US DOJ, July 20, 2017.
Coin.mx principal gets 5 years in jail for illegal unlicensed MSB, June 28, 2017
.
FinCEN and SDNY settle claim against MoneyGram Chief Compliance officer for $250,000, May 4, 2017
. This is an important case because it sets a new precent in the personal liability of CCOs.
Merchants Bank of California, N.A. assessment of civil money penalty by FinCEN for $7,000,000, February 16, 2017.
2016
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. fined $100 million by CFPB for opening 1,500,000 bank accounts that may not have been authorized and other infractions.
Liberty Reserve founder, Arthur Budovsky, sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegal money laundering, May 6, 2016
.
Gibraltar Private Bank fined $4 million by FinCEN for intentional AML BSA violations, Feb 2016.
Transferwise could not rely on authorized delegate status in New Hampshire, February 22, 2016
.
2015
Bill.com Consent Order in Pennsylvania for transmitting without a license, June 2015
Ripple Labs / XRP II, LLC fined $700,000 by FinCEN for violating BSA, May 2015
The Bancorp Bank FDIC Consent Order Re Third Party Programs, December 2015
NYDFS bans Promontory Financial Group,LLC from access to key reports, August 2015
US DOJ Speech on Prosecution of Bitcoin and Other Virtual Currency Cases, June 26, 2015
Discover FDIC Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Consent Order, May 2015
No criminal charges for Ripple Labs in BSA compliance case, May 5, 2015
Ripple Labs Inc. faces civil enforcement $700,00 penalty from FinCEN, May 5, 2015
Paypal settles for $7 million with U.S. Department of the Treasury for OFAC violations.
2014
FinCEN $1M Personal Liability for CCO of MoneyGram, December 2014
BitInstant CEO Charlie Shrem Arrested for Alleged Money Laundering
.
The case was settled with a guilty plea.
Bill.com
transmitting money in Texas without a license, consent order.
2013
ToucPay Consent Order in New Hampshire for transmitting without a license, July 2013
SilkRoad, the largely Bitcoin-based marketplace used largely for illegal products has its site and assets, including Bitoin, seized by U.S. Federal authorities, as reported in the New York Times.
Square fined $500,000 by Florida for operating without a money transmitter license.
Bitcion Foundation
:
June 23, 2013:
California’s Department of Financial Institutions ceases and desist
.(Sources
Business Insider
and
New York Times
)
These domains were seized as part of the crackdown on the criminal bazaar at SilkRoad
(via
Tor
)
2011
QPay Consent Order in New Hampshire for transmitting without a license, December 2011
Related
Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed
hackernoon.com/feed
promoted
How to Pay Taxes on Cryptocurrency Transactions While Complying wit...
#crypto-taxes
@anastasia
Anastasia Shcherbina
07/09/20
6 Pricing Strategy Hacks That'll Boost Your Sales
#pricing-strategy
@ashely-john
Ashely John
07/09/20
Tags
#cryptocurency
#crypto
#crypto-crime
#payments-crime
#list-of-all-payments-crime
#list-of-all-crypto-crimes
#latest-tech-stories
#sec
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!