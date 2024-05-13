Criminal IP And Quad9 Collaborate To Exchange Domain And IP Threat Intelligence

TORRANCE, California, May 13th, 2024/CyberNewsWire/--Criminal IP, a renowned Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) search engine developed by AI SPERA, has recently signed a technology partnership to exchange threat intelligence data based on domains and potentially on the IP address to protect users by blocking threats to end users.
Through this integration, Quad9 leverages the most up-to-date threat intelligence lists, incorporating data from Criminal IP's database of malicious domains to block harmful hostnames. This process not only safeguards computers, mobile devices, and IoT systems from a diverse array of threats like malware, phishing, spyware, and botnets, ensuring privacy, but also optimizes performance.
Operating on a high-performance global network, Quad9 partners with Criminal IP, which offers extensive cyber threat information, including malicious IPs, domains, and CVEs, derived from sophisticated IP and domain scoring algorithms and big data analysis on a worldwide scale, enhances this mission.
The specially designed Criminal IP Malicious Domains Retrieval API is used to send the Domain Data Feed identified as malicious to Quad9 for integration. This feed is then utilized alongside other threat intelligence (TI) data sources integrated into the Quad9 platform, such as IBM, OpenPhish, F-Secure, RiskIQ, and Domain Tools, to create a comprehensive blocklist for user protection.
In addition to these comprehensive threat-blocking results on Quad9, for those seeking more information about each component of domains, users can use
It also identifies potentially malicious content and replicated phishing domains, providing an overall domain score and a Domain Generation Algorithm (DGA) score. This global threat intelligence is updated daily and can be accessed through flexible API integration enabling seamless incorporation of the data into existing security systems, such as SOAR and SIEM.
"Our partnership with Quad9 is a recognition of the accuracy of Criminal IP's data," stated Byungtak Kang, CEO of AI SPERA. "It is expected that our collaboration will contribute to the protection of Quad9's end-users, who have a global reach, while simultaneously enhancing the quality of Criminal IP's data."
End users interested in utilizing the integrated threat-blocking security service of Quad9, which is linked with Criminal IP threat intelligence, can automatically activate the service simply by using the Quad9 DNS server (9.9.9.9).
AI SPERA launched its global cybersecurity service, Criminal IP, on April 17, 2023, following a successful year-long beta phase.
Criminal IP offers personalized plan options, also suitable for company use. Users can check their own credit usage for specific features (Web, Vulnerability Scanner, Tags, etc.) and API on the dashboard, and upgrade the plan anytime according to their needs.
Criminal IP is available in five languages (English, French, Arabic, Korean, and Japanese), providing a powerful and accurate CTI search engine for users worldwide. AI SPERA has been delivering cybersecurity solutions worldwide through a range of products, including Criminal IP CTI Search Engine, Criminal IP ASM, and Criminal IP FDS.
