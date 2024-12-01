Creating Workplaces that Thrive: Interview with SOTY 2024 Nominee, Wellbeing Think Tank

Hi Hackers,





Wellbeing Think Tank has been nominated in HackerNoon's annual Startups of The Year awards in Portland, Oregon, USA!





Read more about us below to understand why we deserve your vote.

TL;DR - we help organizations create environments that prioritize worker health and well-being and we’d appreciate your vote!





Meet Wellbeing Think Tank

Wellbeing Think Tank (WTT) is on a mission to educate and empower employers to foster both individual & organizational wellbeing, creating environments where everyone can thrive. We envision a world where every employer supports the whole-person needs of their employees, fostering healthier, more resilient organizations & communities.

How Wellbeing Think Tank achieved product-market fit

We addressed unmet needs in workplace wellbeing by identifying gaps like the lack of accessible, evidence-based education tailored to diverse workplaces. Key factors driving our fit include:





Community Engagement: Our growth has been organic, driven entirely by word of mouth and consistently high attendance.

Feedback Loops: Surveys, event analytics, and direct conversations consistently show high satisfaction, with attendees citing meaningful improvements to workplace practices.

Community Growth: An expanding network of leaders and practitioners from varied industries reflects trust in our resources and programming.



By staying inclusive, practical, and forward-thinking, we’ve bridged the gap between research and real-world application, solidifying WTT as a go-to resource for workplace wellbeing.

The Evolution of Wellbeing Think Tank

Wellbeing Think Tank started as a quarterly educational event series led by our founder (I’m also the one writing this - hi!) in 2019. During the pandemic, we rebranded and expanded, focusing on accessible, evidence-based workplace wellbeing education. We’ve adapted how we organize our events and education, but have remained true to our mission, vision and core values, including:





“Evidence-Based but Experimental” : We balance proven strategies with innovative approaches.

Experts over Influencers: Our events prioritize educators and practitioners over influencers, offering actionable, research-backed insights.

Engagement-Driven Formats: Feedback shaped our decision to use interactive virtual meetings for most events, while webinars are reserved for larger-scale gatherings.



Addressing emerging topics, such as supporting neurodiverse workers, discussing menopause, the use of ketamine for mental health and tackling loneliness at work, keep us ahead of the curve. These pivots reflect our commitment to addressing pressing challenges while staying aligned with community needs.

Milestones and achievements

Wellbeing Think Tank (WTT) is proud to celebrate milestones that highlight our growth and impact.





Expanding Reach: From 1,466 attendees in 2021-2023 to 2,005 attendees in 2024—a 1,000% increase in just four years!

From 1,466 attendees in 2021-2023 to 2,005 attendees in 2024—a 1,000% increase in just four years! Thought Leadership: Invited to prestigious conferences to share insights on creating thriving workplaces.

Invited to prestigious conferences to share insights on creating thriving workplaces. Community Impact: 100% of attendees rated our presenters as engaging and knowledgeable. 93% gained actionable insights for personal or workplace wellbeing. 100% felt more connected after attending WTT Connected events.

Marketing Success: A 300% increase in social media following and an impressive 40% email open rate this year.

Lessons learned

As we’ve grown, these lessons have shaped WTT:

Center User Feedback, but Stay Focused: We listen closely to our community but focus on doing a few things exceptionally well - aka the “In-N-Out Burger” approach.

We listen closely to our community but focus on doing a few things exceptionally well - aka the “In-N-Out Burger” approach. Never Compromise on Values: Staying small initially allowed us to build a strong, engaged foundation without sacrificing quality.

Staying small initially allowed us to build a strong, engaged foundation without sacrificing quality. Celebrate Progress: Recognizing wins, big or small, keeps us grounded and motivated amidst the chaos of startup life.

Recognizing wins, big or small, keeps us grounded and motivated amidst the chaos of startup life. Community Over Competition: Collaborating with like-minded organizations amplifies impact. We’ve shifted energy away from detractors and toward partnerships aligned with our mission.

What Startups of The Year means to us

Being nominated is an honor! It’s a chance to connect with HackerNoon’s innovative community and advocate for the importance of wellbeing in all industries.





We look forward to growing alongside this incredible community!

Conclusion

Vote for Wellbeing Think Tank today and join us at one of our free events to learn how to build thriving workplaces. Together, we can create a culture of wellbeing for all.







